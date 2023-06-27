The Duke of Sussex has shared some exciting news as he counts down to a big event coming up in September.

The news was shared on social media yesterday (Monday, June 26).

Duke of Sussex shares some exciting news

Yesterday saw Prince Harry share some exciting news about a big event coming up in September. The big event in question is concerning the Invictus Games, which he founded. The games are taking place in Germany this September.

The official Invictus Games Twitter account shared the news yesterday for its 6,000+ followers to see.

“MORE GREAT NEWS ABOUT THE OPENING CEREMONY! Our wonderful hosts are confirmed. Hadnet Tesfai and Steven Gätjen will lead everyone through the night,” they tweeted.

“Excellent news for Invictus games!!!” one fan tweeted. “The Invictus Games DE23 hosts are very accomplished and of great personalities,” another said.

“Awesome news,” a third gushed. “Can’t wait for the games and opening ceremony,” another said.

Duke of Sussex and Meghan dealt blow after Spotify axe

Earlier this month, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had lost their £18m Spotify deal. Now, the royal couple have reportedly been dealt a fresh blow.

It’s been reported that the Sussexes attempted to lock down the exclusive rights to the name of the phrase Archetypes – the name of their podcast.

However, according to the MailOnline, the pair have failed to patent the trademark of the word. This is reportedly because a company called Archetypes LLC, based in the US state of Arizona, already exists.

The Sussexes’ lawyer has reportedly asked for more time to prepare another application in hopes of getting it pushed through.

Harry and Meghan tipped to give up Sussex title

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex has been “tipped” to give up the Sussex title. A report suggests that Harry and Meghan could change things up as part of a “major rebrand”. The report suggests that they could use Diana’s maiden name, Spencer.

“They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too,” royal author Tom Bower claimed during a GB News appearance.

“What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes, is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana,” he then said.

“That has always been her passion. That has also been Harry’s passion. And Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer – the new Diana,” he then added.

“They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn’t something they’ve plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer,” he then suggested.

