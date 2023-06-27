OPINION: With so many companies distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, is it time to accept who the common denominator is?

Harry and Meghan have had a tough couple of weeks, thanks to their Spotify deal collapsing and other brands now reportedly looking to distance themselves.

With so many brands now turning away from the royal couple, is it time to accept who the common denominator is?

Harry and Meghan lost their Spotify deal (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan lose Spotify deal as brands turn away

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had lost their £18m Spotify deal. The royal couple signed a deal with the streaming giants back in 2020, not long after quitting royal life.

However, three years on, and they could only manage to make just 12 episodes of their podcast, Archetypes. A Spotify executive even went so far as to brand the royal couple “grifters”.

Since the collapse of their Spotify deal, reports of a deal with Dior have been denied, and there are even reports that Netflix may be looking to turn its back on the couple. In short, it’s not looking good for Harry and Meghan.

Is it time that we start looking at who the common denominator is in all of these scenarios?

Could Harry and Meghan lose their Netflix deal? (Credit: Netflix)

Are Harry and Meghan to blame?

All of this has gone a bit beyond Harry and Meghan being slammed by GB News and Piers Morgan now. When they’re on the receiving end of that, you can take it or leave it. It’s just the opinion of one or two angry people on TV. Whatever.

But when a streaming giant like Spotify turns around and cuts ties, or when reports emerge that even Netflix are reconsidering their relationship – that’s when you sit up and listen.

Maybe it’s also where you begin to consider the option that Harry and Meghan aren’t the misunderstood victims they like to believe they are.

It’s one thing to have royal experts and angry presenters ranting about you on late-night GB News shows. It’s another thing entirely to have a literal executive at Spotify branding you a “grifter”.

Are Harry and Meghan to blame? (Credit: Netflix)

Is it time to accept who the common denominator is?

The question is now – who’s to blame for Harry and Meghan losing their deals? The royal couple? Or the brands? I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Sussexes. They had three years to do something half decent with their £18m Spotify deal. In that time, they managed 12 episodes of their podcast, Archetype. I say “they”. Meghan did – and even then, there are reports claiming that she “faked” interviews.

As for Netflix – they released one, largely dull six-part documentary in which they hardly dish any dirt on the Royal Family. It was a rating hit for Netflix, but has the well run dry already?

Obviously, if one brand ends a deal early, that could be down to a multitude of reasons. But when reports emerge claiming other brands are looking to distance themselves – things start to get a bit fishy.

As they say, there’s no smoke without fire. Maybe Harry and Meghan aren’t the innocent darlings they like to make out that they are…

