Prince William comes under fire as he follows in mum Diana’s footsteps with new project: ‘Last thing we need’

The Prince of Wales has come under fire as he is set to follow in his mother’s footsteps with his new project.

William is looking to end homelessness with his new project – however, not everyone is happy with this…

William has a new project (Credit: BBC)

Prince of Wales launches new project

Prince William is launching a five-year campaign to bring an end to homelessness – something he says shouldn’t exist in a “modern and progressive society”.

William’s charitable is putting in £3m of start-up funding to help make homelessness “rare, brief, and unrepeated”. Six locations in the UK are going to be used to test ideas to cut homelessness.

“Everyone should have a safe and secure home and be treated with dignity,” the Prince said in a video announcing his project.

This project is a cause that is deeply personal to William. He has linked it to the influence of his mother, Princess Diana. Diana took William to homeless charities when he was child.

As well as ending homelessness, William aims to change attitudes too via his project.

William has been slammed over his new project (Cedit: Coverimages.com)

Prince of Wales slammed over new project

However, not everyone has been convinced by William’s project or its authenticity. Graham Smith, of the anti-monarchy group, Republic, has slammed the prince for his project.

“The last thing we need is for William to get involved in this issue, a man who has three huge homes and a vast estate gifted to him by the state,” he said. Smith then went on to say that homelessness is down to government policy and investment. He then went on to say that it won’t be resolved “by charity or royal patronage”. He then accused William of being “hypocritical”.

However, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has hit back at claims that William’s project is a PR stunt. “This isn’t about a PR stunt. This is about trying to change the way that we as a society think about homelessness,” they said.

Matt Downie, chief executive of the charity Crisis, has also defended William and his project. “People who are experiencing homelessness can smell when someone’s not authentic. I certainly can see the difference between people who want to associate for PR purposes in this issue and people who are genuinely driven by righting one of society’s wrongs, and I saw that deeply there,” he said.

Brits favourite Royal has been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brits favourite royal revealed

William’s latest project comes just days after Brits favourite royal was announced.

A new poll has found that Princess Anne is Brits favourite member of the Royal Family. YouGov polling showed that Anne has the highest net favorability, standing at +60. In the same poll, 72% of those polled viewed Anne in a positive light.

The next favourite royal is Princess Kate, according to the poll. Her favourability has risen since the coronation. She went from +54 to +59.

Prince William is the third most popular royal, with 75% of Brits holding a positive view of the future King.

Unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan languish near the bottom of the pile.

