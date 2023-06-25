Prince William’s hilarious remark about his behaviour at coronation concert: ‘A terrible idea!’

William, Prince of Wales, pleased royal fans with a cheeky joke about his time partying at the coronation concert.

The King’s coronation took place last month, and along with the official ceremonial aspects, a spectacular concert took place to welcome the new monarch.

Kate and William are popular among royal fans (Credit: Splash)

William, Prince of Wales, news

Charlies became King at 73 after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away last September. The coronation concert had performances from famous singers and musicians such as Lionel Richie, Take That, and Katy Perry and their songs had more than just audience members dancing.

A video has appeared on TikTok with Prince William talking to royal fans with one of them admiring his moves at the event.

The video was taken by a fan last month, just days after the coronation, where the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a garden party in Buckingham Palace. Emerging on social media just days ago, an enthusiastic woman in the video asked Prince William: “Did you enjoy the concert?”

As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea! But, no, it was a fun weekend.

William answered: “I did, yes, thank you.”

Another fan chimed in: “We saw you dancing on the TV!” William joked while pulling a face: “Oh no. That wasn’t dancing.”

Continuing with his funny streak as the onlookers laughed, he added: “As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea! But, no, it was a fun weekend.”

The video has almost 50,000 likes, with many fans commenting on how nice the royal is.

William’s dance moves impressed some fans (Credit: Cover Images)

A royal response

One social media user said: “I love this man and his family. He is so down to earth and full of humour.” Another added: “William & Catherine are so dedicated to taking royalty into the future with mindfulness of the public. They’re doing a great job, it’s in safe hands.”

Wanting to change non-royal fans’ minds, a viewer said: “He is a GENUINE person!!! The monarchy isn’t THAT bad… They brought him up to be a TRUE gentleman.”

His wife was equally adored; one fan said: “He will make a great King and Catherine will be great as his Queen consort.”

“He will make a great King, and Catherine will be great as his Queen consort,” another echoed.

Royal rankings

In a recent poll, Kate and William were voted the second and third most popular royal after Princess Anne. The duo’s dedication to their family often sees them as a popular talking point among fans.

They have three children in total. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five. William’s relationship with his brother, however, is less positive.

Prince William and Prince Harry have been a talking point ever since his younger sibling and his wife Meghan Markle‘s departed from royal life.

Read more: William and Kate’s summer plans with the kids ‘revealed’ as they’re granted ‘extra two weeks’ off school

What do you think of William’s dance moves? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.