William and Kate’s summer plans with the kids ‘revealed’ as they’re granted ‘extra two weeks’ off school

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales‘ summer plans with their kids have reportedly been revealed with the children granted an “extra two weeks”.

The summer holidays are fast approaching which means the Prince and Princess of Wales will be taking some time off from royal duties. Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will apparently say goodbye to their school friends for summer in July.

And now, how the famous family will be spending their time off has been ‘revealed’.

The family will doubt have a jam-packed summer break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate summer plans ‘revealed’

According to historian, writer and broadcaster, Tessa Dunlop, William, Kate and their kids could be heading on a sun-soaked getaway, as well as taking a heartwarming trip to Balmoral Castle.

She recently told OK!: “The family will almost certainly go up to Balmoral Castle in August.. burns and the Highland Games Got to tick that Scotland box!”

As the children attend the private Lambrook School in Windsor, they reportedly get an extra two or so weeks off during the summer break. This will make it easier for Kate and Will to jet off on their holidays.

Tessa added: “Wherever they choose to go, it will probably be in the first part of the children’s school holiday, they go to private schools which get an extra two weeks compared with state schools, sometimes more.”

Charles to start new tradition in William and Kate summer break?

The writer also claimed how King Charles could be starting a brand new tradition this summer. She went on to explain: “I definitely think, given that the Queen died up in Balmoral Castle, and I think Charles will want to be establishing something of a familiar tradition up there, around the August period I think Kate and William would be expected to be there.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II owned the much-loved personal residence.

It’s reported the family could spend time at Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate to head back to Isles of Scilly?

Talking further about their plans, Tessa went on to say how in 2021 the family were spotted on the Isles of Scilly. They have often returned to the gorgeous island, and could be a firm fave holiday destination among the family. So they could be making another appearance this year.

What’s more, the writer noted how their plans will be about “privacy and security for the family, along with global warming – a subject that William is super aware of”.

Meghan Markle ‘not happy with Kate’

In other William and Kate news, their sister-in-law Meghan Markle is apparently not too happy with Kate. This is because she has allegedly been “meddling and undermining her”.

According to a source, Kate “checked in” on Harry while he was in England for his father’s coronation. She also ‘checked in’ during his court case against the Mirror Group. And apparently, Harry’s wife did not appreciate her gesture.

An insider alleged to Heat: “Kate checked in on Harry while he was in England. Which meant a lot since very few others bothered to extend any type of welcome. She called to invite Harry over for tea. But he declined because there was such little time. And he’s just not ready to face William while things are still so awkward.”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate.

Read more: Princess Kate to ‘request changes’ for husband Prince William amid ‘family struggle’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.