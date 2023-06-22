Princess Kate to ‘request changes’ for husband Prince William amid ‘family struggle’

Princess Kate may ‘request changes’ for husband Prince William this year, a celebrity astrologer has claimed.

The astrologer made predictions for how Kate could shape William’s upcoming year, and the prophecies are surprising. The predictions suggest ‘chaos’ and ‘last-minute conversations and arrangements’ could be on the horizon for the couple following his recent 41st birthday celebrations.

The Princess of Wales on a recent engagement (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate news

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman exclusively revealed to Slingo that major changes could be afoot for the Prince. Such changes range from possible family reconciliations, to hectic workloads and Kate ‘requesting changes’ among family struggles.

One startling revelation made by Inbaal, is that William could come face-to-face with Prince Harry in a possible reconciliation. Her predictions also told of a restful family day for William’s birthday.

Kate could end the year requesting William to travel less, and spend more time at the family home.

She claimed that should Harry have got in touch at the ‘last minute’, a face-off with his brother could have unpleasantly offset William’s post-birthday happiness.

Inbaal added that travel could then be on the cards, with William finding himself “on and off planes so frequently that he’ll start to forget where he is some days”. This could be an opportunity for William to throw himself into something unrelated to his family woes.

Princess Kate to put her foot down?

Although William’s schedule will be increasingly hectic, he’s set to find it satisfying. Inbaal predicts that his work abroad will make positive change for others. His charitable work has often centred on mental health, and travelling with his messages could globally improve the lives of others suffering with similar problems.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children (Credit: Cover Images)

Less positively, although pleased with the impact his actions have, William could eventually feel he’s ‘grappling with life’ amid the hectic schedule. It’s foretold he may feel unsupported and eventually, ‘William doesn’t feel seen nor heard’.

In the end, William’s birth sign of Cancer and Kate’s Capricorn will feature in Kate ‘requesting changes,’ according to Inbaal. Kate could end up requesting William to travel less, and spend more time at the family home.

Inbaal said: “Between the 27th of June and the 10th of July, we see William’s sign of Cancer and Kate’s sign of Capricorn both feature in the day’s astrology. Mercury, planet of communication is in Cancer, meaning that William will be doing all the talking.

“Pluto, planet of transformation is in Capricorn, meaning that Kate will request some changes around the house. She’ll ask for less travel for the doting dad, so that he can spend more time with the family at home.”

These changes could benefit the pair, with Inbaal suggesting: “Venus, which covers love, the home and family life, is in Taurus in William’s chart.” She concludes this could mean relationships with family members would be ‘stable, albeit potentially stubborn’.

