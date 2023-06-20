In the latest Prince William news, his behaviour during King Charles’ official birthday weekend has reportedly “raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace”.

The nation, and the palace, celebrated the’ inaugural King’s Birthday Parade at the weekend with the 2023 Trooping The Colour taking place. On the same weekend, William also gave a big interview to a newspaper.

But it seems his move hasn’t gone down too well with some – as it has been said William has stolen his dad’s thunder.

Charles celebrated his official birthday at the weekend (Credit: CoverImages)

Prince William news: Royal’s behaviour ‘not gone down well’

Sitting down to talk to The Sunday Times, William discussed his ambitions and mission to “end” homelessness. But he failed to mention when his father attempted to provide social housing in the past. He also revealed his plans to build social housing on land inherited from Charles.

It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.

What’s more, William apparently ramped up the tension again when he released a Father’s Day photograph. In the sweet snap, released in time for the Sunday papers, William posed alongside his three children.

William’s behvaiour has apparently ‘raised eyebrows’ (Credit: CoverImages)

What did the insider say about Prince William?

A senior former palace official allegedly told MailOnline: “The timing of the interview will certainly have raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace. The interview and the Father’s Day picture have blown His Majesty off the front pages on the weekend of his first King’s Birthday Parade.”

They went on: “It could have been sequenced better, especially given that the Duchy social-housing initiative isn’t being launched for a while yet.”

Prince William at Trooping The Colour

William was joined by the rest of his family for his father’s big day at the weekend. Together with his wife Kate and three children George, Charlotte and Louis, he joined senior royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a flypast.

And as the planes shot overhead, nine-year-old George was unable to hide his excitement.

Leaning forwards with one arm outstretched, he shouted to his mum Kate and dad William as more aircraft approached. Taking to Twitter, fans shared their joy at seeing Prince George getting so involved.

Prince George steals the show

Prior to the balcony flypast, Prince George had enjoyed carriage rides with his siblings, mother and grandmother.

Sitting alongside his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis, George waved to the crowds in central London. The trio sat opposite Princess Kate and Queen Camilla. But as usual, it was five-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show.

While in the carriage, he held his nose and stuck out his tongue after catching a whiff of the horses. At one point, body language expert Judi James even spotted Louis being ‘told off’ by his big sister Charlotte, eight.

Louis was up to his usual cheeky antics (Credit: CoverImages)

Royals missing from Trooping the Colour

A number of members of the royal family were missing from the celebrations.

Mike and Zara Tindall headed to the Isle of Wight festival, where they were spotted canoodling. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in California amid reports they weren’t invited to attend.

Prince Andrew didn’t attend either. And he is said to be “depressed” after being left off the guest list for yesterday’s (June 19) Order of the Garter event.

