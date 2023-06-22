William and Kate to make big decision over Prince George as royals spotted at prestigious school?

William and Kate were spotted yesterday (Wednesday May 21) visiting the school Prince George may soon attend, reports claim.

George, nine, currently goes to Lambrook School in Berkshire, just ten minutes away from the Waleses’ Adelaide Cottage home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ two younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are also taught at Lambrook. George and his sister Charlotte, eight, previously went to Thomas’s prep school in Battersea, south west London.

But, according to Hello! magazine, George and his parents were seen being given a tour of the campus of another school.

Prince George, nine, was reportedly spotted visiting Eton with his parents Prince William and Princess Kate this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘William and Kate spotted’

Hello! reports William, Kate and George were spied standing next to an archway at Eton, nearby to a ‘Porters’ sign’.

Kate is believed to have worn an aquamarine dress with pointed ballerina flat shoes for the visit.

George, meanwhile, was dressed navy shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and black shoes as he stood next to his dad. Prince William was the first senior member of the royal family to attend Eton, and his brother Prince Harry was also schooled there.

Eton’s current tuition fees reportedly stand at £15,432 per term – meaning a year of schooling there doesn’t leave all that much change from £50,000.

Famous Old Etonians include former Prime Minister David Cameron, George’s great-uncle Charles Spencer, and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne.

The likes of punk musician Frank Ocean, Marvel star Tom Hiddleston, adventurer Bear Grylls, and James Bond author Ian Fleming are also former pupils.

ED! has approached Kensington Palace for comment on Hello!’s claims.

Prince George currently goes to the same school as his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Credit: Cover Images)

How royal fans have reacted on social media

Supporters of the royals had a mixed response to the claims as they made their opinions clear on social media.

One Twitter user pondered: “Are they already getting him ready for Eton? Prince George will follow in the footsteps of his father.”

Someone else, also making mention of how George’s father attended the school, added: “That must have been so emotional especially for William.”

And a third person expressed their concern by posting: “I really hope that Prince George is the right fit for Eton.”

Meanwhile, someone else reasoned at least George may be unlikely to suffer from homesickness.

They said: “Eton is a short drive, or a nice walk, from Windsor Castle… George can be at home any time he wants.”

Eton is a short drive, or a nice walk, from Windsor Castle.

But another person objected strongly to Eton being where the future King might be educated.

“I hope that William does not send his son to Eton,” they tweeted. “Remember that Boris Johnson and many politicians went there, they are not good leaders.”

Read more: William and Kate’s summer plans with the kids ‘revealed’ as they’re granted ‘extra two weeks’ off school

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.