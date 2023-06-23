King Charles and Queen Camilla during coronation
Brits’ favourite royal revealed as King Charles and Queen Camilla dealt blow

There not the only royals whose popularity has fallen...

By Réiltín Doherty

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been dealt a blow as Brits’ have confirmed who their favourite royal is in a YouGov poll.

The royal in the top spot also beat out Prince William and Princess Kate by a small percentage. The poll found Britain’s favourite royal is Princess Anne. The late Queen’s daughter beat several other royals to the top spot.

Princess Anne smiles during visit to Southampton
Princess Anne is Britain’s favourite royal (Credit: Cover Images)

Brits vote Princess Anne as their favourite royal

New YouGov polling showed that Princess Anne has the highest net favorability, standing at +60, making her the most favoured royal. The 72-year-old royal is often regarded as the hardest working royal, for the multiple events and visits she makes a year. Last year, Princess Anne embarked on a total of 214 engagements, more than any other royal.

In the latest YouGov poll, a total of 72 per cent of people viewed Anne in a positive light compared with just 15 per cent having a negative view of the royal. The next favourite royal, is Kate, Princess of Wales. Kate is often a hit with members of the public, and saw her favorability with Brits has risen since the coronation. Her popularity rose to rising to +59 from +54 in April.

Prince William follows behind his wife, with his popularity also rising since the coronation in May. The Prince of Wales’ popularity rose to +57, a five-point increase from earlier in the year. The polls also revealed that around 75 per cent of Brits hold a positive view of William, even if he isn’t their favourite.

King Charles and Queen Camilla frown during coronation
Queen Camilla’s popularity has fallen since King Charles’ Coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Blow for King Charles and Queen Camilla

While Prince William and Princess Kate saw a rise in popularity after the coronation, the crowned King himself has seen a decline in popularity since he became King in September 2022. 62 per cent of Brits have a positive view of King Charles, however, his net favorability stands at +32.

That is lower than his net favorability in September which stood at +48, but an improvement to April when it stood at +26. Camilla’s favorability has, however, fallen since she was crowned Queen. She is the next favourite behind King Charles with a net favourability of +4. However, this is a big improvement from when YouGov first began recording her popularity in 2011, which stood at -15 at the time.

Meghan Markle’s favorability has fallen

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s popularity has fallen since the fall-out from Harry’s memoir Spare, and Meghan’s failure to attend the coronation. Meghan’s popularity stands at the lowest it’s been since 2017. Meghan’s net popularity stands at -47.

Meanwhile, Harry’s popularity has seen a slight boost from where it stood in January, the month Spare was published. His popularity has risen from -44 to -36. The favorability of the monarchy as a whole has also risen since the coronation. The monarchy in general has a net favorability of +25, higher than where it stood in April at +19.

