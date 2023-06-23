Brits’ favourite royal revealed as King Charles and Queen Camilla dealt blow

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been dealt a blow as Brits’ have confirmed who their favourite royal is in a YouGov poll.

The royal in the top spot also beat out Prince William and Princess Kate by a small percentage. The poll found Britain’s favourite royal is Princess Anne. The late Queen’s daughter beat several other royals to the top spot.

Princess Anne is Britain’s favourite royal (Credit: Cover Images)

Brits vote Princess Anne as their favourite royal

New YouGov polling showed that Princess Anne has the highest net favorability, standing at +60, making her the most favoured royal. The 72-year-old royal is often regarded as the hardest working royal, for the multiple events and visits she makes a year. Last year, Princess Anne embarked on a total of 214 engagements, more than any other royal.

In the latest YouGov poll, a total of 72 per cent of people viewed Anne in a positive light compared with just 15 per cent having a negative view of the royal. The next favourite royal, is Kate, Princess of Wales. Kate is often a hit with members of the public, and saw her favorability with Brits has risen since the coronation. Her popularity rose to rising to +59 from +54 in April.

Prince William follows behind his wife, with his popularity also rising since the coronation in May. The Prince of Wales’ popularity rose to +57, a five-point increase from earlier in the year. The polls also revealed that around 75 per cent of Brits hold a positive view of William, even if he isn’t their favourite.

Queen Camilla’s popularity has fallen since King Charles’ Coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Blow for King Charles and Queen Camilla

While Prince William and Princess Kate saw a rise in popularity after the coronation, the crowned King himself has seen a decline in popularity since he became King in September 2022. 62 per cent of Brits have a positive view of King Charles, however, his net favorability stands at +32.

That is lower than his net favorability in September which stood at +48, but an improvement to April when it stood at +26. Camilla’s favorability has, however, fallen since she was crowned Queen. She is the next favourite behind King Charles with a net favourability of +4. However, this is a big improvement from when YouGov first began recording her popularity in 2011, which stood at -15 at the time.

Meghan Markle’s favorability has fallen

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s popularity has fallen since the fall-out from Harry’s memoir Spare, and Meghan’s failure to attend the coronation. Meghan’s popularity stands at the lowest it’s been since 2017. Meghan’s net popularity stands at -47.

Meanwhile, Harry’s popularity has seen a slight boost from where it stood in January, the month Spare was published. His popularity has risen from -44 to -36. The favorability of the monarchy as a whole has also risen since the coronation. The monarchy in general has a net favorability of +25, higher than where it stood in April at +19.

