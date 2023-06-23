King Charles ‘visibly moved’ at Royal Ascot as niece Zara Tindall details ‘bittersweet’ news

King Charles looked visibly moved at Royal Ascot on Thursday as his niece Zara Tindall opened up about his “bittersweet” win.

The famed equestrian event kicked off this week – with plenty of royals, celebs and public figures all flocking to the racecourse.

And on day three on Thursday (June 22) King Charles and Camilla secured their first Ascot win – something his niece Zara has said is “bittersweet.”

King Charles and Camilla at Ascot

Zara and husband Mike Tindall were one of many royals at the soirée – as well as the new monarch and Camilla.

And it seems the couple were having a rather lucky day as their horse, Desert Hero, came up triumphs in the race. All eyes were on the horse as it stormed up to the finish line squeezing out an historic win. Charles and Camilla then became tearful when their horse’s victory was confirmed by the race track announcer on.

After the win, Zara gave an emotional speech – referring to her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as describing their win as “bittersweet”.

Zara on King Charles and Camilla’s ‘bittersweet’ news

Speaking to ITV, Zara was asked how she felt about Charles’ win. She replied: “It’s bittersweet isn’t it? To think how proud our Grandmother The Queen would have been but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive was incredible.”

The late Queen was a passionate racehorse owner and a regular at Royal Ascot. She managed to score more than 20 victories during her 70-year reign.

Zara added: “I think it is a new excitement [for the King], like all those owners who come here and have a horse here, having that dream, that hope and actually fulfilling it is incredible.

“And the horses are the main game here, that’s why we get involved and we love them and the competition, and the adrenaline when you win is indescribable.”

King Charles at Royal Ascot

It comes after a leading body language expert claimed Charles “didn’t want to be” at Royal Ascot on the opening day earlier this week.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of BonusCodeBets, the King was masking a smile to avoid letting on that he didn’t want to be there.

To think how proud our Grandmother The Queen would have been but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive was incredible.

Darren claimed: “He doesn’t seem completely overjoyed to be at Royal Ascot. He’s putting on a masking smile, which is to try and show some kind of enjoyment. We tend to use masking smiles to avoid being rude or seeming ungrateful – it could even be when we’re not feeling great. Perhaps he doesn’t want to be there or he found it too upsetting.”

Charles ‘masking a smile’

It’s the first time King Charles has been to Royal Ascot in the capacity of monarch following the Queen’s death last year. As a result, Darren suggested that he’s likely to find it daunting, despite his smile.

He continued: “It was a masking smile for the cameras. I didn’t think it was a genuine sign of enjoyment, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing – it is a part of his obligation as monarch to attend these events.”

