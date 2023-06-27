Princess Kate’s ‘best friend’ in the royal family revealed: ‘Her face lights up!’

Princess Kate has a clear bestie in the royal family in Duchess Sophie, a royal expert has claimed.

As she attended Royal Ascot last week, Kate‘s “strong bond” with her fellow senior royal caught the eye of body language guru Judi James.

Kate and Sophie have, of course, known each other for over a decade now. What’s more, both being senior royals, they regularly attend royal engagements together these days and are often seen chatting away. One such occasion came up last week when the pair both made surprise appearances at the races at Royal Ascot.

Princess Kate looked stunning at Royal Ascot last week (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie’s friendship

As the two ladies arrived at the event together, body language expert Judi commented on how “unusually animated and playful” Kate looked in Sophie’s presence.

She claimed this makes a change for the Princess of Wales, who is often more serious at “formally-dressed royal occasions” of this kind.

“She normally reserves reveals of her fun side for body language moments with her husband,” Judi said told the Express.

However, it appears she makes an exception for Sophie.

Kate and Sophie are often seen laughing together at royal engagements (Credit: Splash News)

‘Best friends’ in the royal family

“Kate and Sophie’s faces lit up when they met and Kate seemed to use a delighted smile of amused friendship as they chatted together,” Judi obeserved.

The expert also pointed out other clues of their “strong bonding”, such as mirroring one another’s body language which suggests they have a “shared inner humour”.

In addition, she picked up on Kate’s more relaxed hand gestures during the races.

Love Catherine and Sophie’s moments yesterday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Ny7LyjsH5 — anna (@tokkianami) June 24, 2023

“This is almost the first time we have seen Kate using a rather jolly thumbs up gesture in public,” she said, referring to Kate’s celebration in the royal box.

Meanwhile, Kate was seen giggling as Sophie celebrated wins with fist pumps and tearing open her purse. At another point in the afternoon, the two women were spotted adorably clutching each others hands.

The friendliness of their display led the expert to comment that “watching the pair at Ascot might have cemented them as ‘best friends’ in the royal family”. Awww!

Royal fans react to Kate and Sophie

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie’s bond also caught the attention of many royal fans after their Ascot appearance.

One person tweeted: “I think the best thing to come out of today has been seeing Catherine and Sophie having so much fun together- it’s clear they’re close!”

Another royal fan then commented: “Catherine and Sophie are a credit to the crown. I just love their friendship!”

