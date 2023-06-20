Lip reader reveals what Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh told Charlotte during Trooping of the Colour

Royal family fans have been pondering since the weekend what exactly Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, said to Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour.

Now, the Duchess’ words to the young Princess have seemingly been revealed by a professional lip reader.

The Waleses watch the flypast during the Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Trooping the Colour news

Saturday’s (June 17) ceremony marked the first occasion the military spectacle was performed for King Charles. The parade and flypast over Buckingham Palace celebrated the monarch’s official birthday.

Additionally, it was the first time since 1986 that the monarch rode on horseback for the event. But, while King Charles, his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and his son Prince William all had roles to fulfil while riding a horse, other royals were able to use other modes of transport to make it to Horse Guards Parade and back from Buckingham Palace.

William’s three children and his wife Princess Kate, for example, made their way in a carriage. They were also joined by Queen Camilla for the short trip down The Mall. Anne and Edward’s other halves – Sir Tim Laurence and Sophie – also took the horse-drawn option.

But a later interaction between Sophie and her great-niece sparked some discussion from viewers at home.

Princess Charlotte is spoken to by Sophie (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh said to Charlotte ‘revealed’?

At one point during the BBC’s coverage of Trooping the Colour, cameras showed the young royal addressing her seated great-aunt.

Sophie then replied, after which Charlotte turned away, as if the brief interaction had ceased. Now, Sophie’s words to the young royal have been revealed.

A professional lip reader spoke to the Daily Star about Charlotte and Sophie’s interaction – and speculated that the royal duo were talking about the parade itself.

Jeremy Freeman claims Charlotte asked her great-aunt: “Sophie how long will it be?”. Sophie then allegedly replies saying: “I think it’s now.”

Princess Charlotte looks away (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Royal fan speculate on Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Charlotte’s interaction

However, some social media users have other thoughts on what Sophie said to her fellow royal. And so Twitter users – none of whom suggested they may be proficient lip readers – shared their opinions on the words Sophie said to Charlotte.

“Did Sophie tell Charlotte to sit down? #TroopingtheColour,” one social media user asked as they shared a clip of the moment.

Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Edinburgh watch the Trooping the Colour Ceremony on Horse Guards Parade! #TroopingtheColour 🔗https://t.co/nMoGNtl67qpic.twitter.com/U1cFqJ7sRR — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) June 17, 2023

Similarly, another amused onlooker asserted: “I think Sophie is telling Charlotte to sit down! Lol #TroopingtheColour.”

But not everyone was in agreement about what Sophie uttered. “I thought she said: ‘It’s now,'” one person claimed. However, another tweeted: “Did she say ‘sit down’?”

Other fans, meanwhile, were just happy to see two of their faves having time together. “Princess Charlotte and aunt Sophie, they are both so lovely,” one person wrote.

And someone else posted: “I love how aunt Sophie is sitting with Charlotte #TroopingtheColour.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace for comments on claims about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s words.

