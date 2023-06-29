Harry and Meghan dealt blow over relationship as couple have ‘low levels of compatibility’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “low levels of compatibility”, a relationship expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018. They began dating in 2016. The couple now have two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, – and live in California.

But, according to relationship expert and co-founder of So Syncd Louella Alderson, Meghan and Harry have ‘contrasting personality types’.

Harry and Meghan latest

Speaking about the couple’s compatibility to Heart Bingo, Louella said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a low level of compatibility when it comes to their personality types. Prince Harry, an ESFP personality type, and Meghan Markle, an ENFJ personality type, approach life from very different perspectives.

“ESFPs are known for being fun, adaptable individuals who wear their hearts on their sleeves, which can certainly be said for Prince Harry. ENFJs are typically strategic, driven individuals who have a clear vision for the future, which describes Meghan Markle to a tee.”

She continued: “Overall, this is a personal pairing that requires time and effort to make it work. However, if they manage their differences in the right way, it can be a great source of personal growth for both individuals.

“There’s a chance that they might not be able to connect on a deeper level, but if they are both dedicated to understanding each other, it’s certainly possible for their relationship to thrive.”

Discussing the relationship challenges Meghan and Harry could face due to their personalities, Louella said: “Prince Harry tends to focus on the present moment, whereas Meghan is more concerned about long-term goals. This disparity means that they can struggle to be on the same wavelength, which can make it hard for them to build a deep connection.”

Relationship positives for Duke and Duchess of Sussex

However, Louella went on to discuss some of the relationship positives the couple could have. She explained: “The personality differences between Meghan and Harry aren’t only a source of friction, though. They can also create attraction, and it’s likely that they deeply admire certain qualities in each other.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a low level of compatibility when it comes to their personality types.

“Meghan seems to be attracted to Harry’s fun-loving attitude, while it appears that Harry admires Meghan’s unwavering determination. Essentially, Meghan helps to keep Harry on track and provides a grounding influence in his life, while Harry helps Meghan to lighten up and relax.”

There have been rumours of a divorce being on the cards circulating in recent months. However, neither of the pair have addressed the claims and seem to be still very much in love.

Speaking about the rumours, Louella said: “Stress from external factors has the potential to strengthen a couple’s bond through, quite literally in this case, an ‘us against the world’ mentality.

“On the other hand, it can also cause arguments that may drive the couple further apart. If the rumours about Harry and Meghan’s marital challenges are true, it could well be related to the latter.”

