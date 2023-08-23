King Charles conflicted over Prince Harry peace talks after ‘hurt he inflicted on Camilla’

King Charles is conflicted over Prince Harry peace talks, according to a PR expert.

The King’s hesitancy could be down to the fact that Harry’s autobiography, Spare, inflicted “hurt” on the Queen, Camilla.

King Charles and Prince Harry set for peace talks?

It’s been reported recently that Prince Harry and the King are set for peace talks. Harry is in the UK next month at a date which coincides with Charles’ return from Balmoral.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” a source told OK! magazine recently.

“The King has a scheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet his son,” they then continued.

“Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

Will King Charles and Prince Harry reconcile?

Brand and Culture Expert Nick Ede of East of Eden weighed in on the idea of peace talks. He believes that Charles is stuck between a “rock and a hard place” at present.

“King Charles is a compassionate man who will only want good things for his children and his family,” Nick exclusively told ED!.

“He is stuck between a rock and a hard place with regards to peace talks with Harry. He loves his son very much but also knows the hurt that the book spare inflicted on his wife the queen and his son William,” he then continued.

“I am sure that in time they will meet to resolve and understand each other’s motivations and Kate and Camilla will help thaw the ice between the families too.”

Why does Harry want peace talks?

Meanwhile, Leroy Dawkins, a royal expert at Kay Flawless, spoke to ED! exclusively about why Harry may want peace talks with his father.

“While the apparent reason could be his longing for his family, there may also be other motivations. He might recognise life’s challenges outside the royal bubble and hopes that his family will be open to accepting Meghan once and for all,” he said.

“The reality of the world outside the palace may not be as accommodating as they once believed, and they might feel the consequences of burning bridges on both sides of the Atlantic. Perhaps the only way forward for them is to return humbly, like the prodigal son,” he then continued.

“Regardless of the specific reasons, it is clear that these peace talks are necessary to bring the once tight-knit family back together. One can’t help but wonder if this would be happening if the late Diana, Princess of Wales, were still alive today,” he then added.

He then added that Harry’s peace talk plans “promise healing and reconciliation”.

