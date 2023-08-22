Princess Kate is reportedly “incensed” as Prince William is said to want to patch things up with his brother.

According to Bella magazine, the Princess of Wales and her husband have been clashing recently over the Sussexes. The report claims that Wills feels it is time to make amends with Prince Harry, with a ‘rift’ said to exist between the royal siblings.

However, Kate is reportedly resistant to any alleged attempts to heal any problems between William and Harry. And that’s because, Bella claims, Kate is “adamant” she’ll never forgive her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

‘Kate was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight’ (Credit: YouTube)

Princess Kate news

Bella indicates Kate and William even got into a row about his reported wish to smooth things over.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight.

“She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did. It was the ultimate betrayal. The wounds are just too deep to be easily healed.”

Furthermore, it seems Kate’s claimed despair stems from Harry and Meghan’s TV chat with Oprah Winfrey.

‘Kate is not changing her mind’

The insider added Kate is resolute over the matter – and won’t alter her position.

They are said to have said: “Kate is not changing her mind. They never apologised for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Kate for comment on Bella’s claims.

Meghan and Harry dropped a few bombs during their Oprah interview (Credit: YouTube)

‘William and Kate have had terrific rows’

Meanwhile, royal commentator Tom Quinn has recently reportedly suggested Wills and Kate’s marriage might not be “as perfect as it seems”.

He claimed the royal couple have endured heated arguments – but take inspiration from the late Queen.

Tom told the Express: “From people I’ve spoken to, it’s not as placid. It’s not as perfect as it might seem. But William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining and adapting.”

Tom also reportedly said he had been told by a royal source that William and Kate are alleged to have had “terrific rows”.

He claimed: “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”

Additionally, despite Bella’s story, another pundit has suggested Kate is actually proving helpful in soothing any tension. Royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed earlier this month: “I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment. I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

