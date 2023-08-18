William and Kate’s marriage ‘not as perfect as it seems’ as insider reveals ‘terrific rows’

The marriage between Prince William and Princess Kate might not be “as perfect as it seems”, according to a report.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn reckons the royal couple have experienced heated arguments with one another.

However, author Tom also indicates the Waleses’ have taken cues from William‘s late grandmother the Queen to ensure their partnership works.

William and Kate marriage news

According to the Express, Tom has spoken to a Kensington Palace insider concerning the Prince and Princess of Wales.

And they are said to claim that while William and Kate have their differences, they know how to compromise with one another.

It’s not as perfect as it might seem.

‘Kate is very good at not complaining’

Tom is quoted as saying about the marriage: “From people I’ve spoken to, it’s not as placid. It’s not as perfect as it might seem. But William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining and adopting.”

To Tom, these approaches – particularly the discretion they will have noted from the Queen – have been key to the success of the Waleses’ union.

Tom added: “They very, very rarely complain. And when they do, it’s always in measured terms.”

Nonetheless, Tom also reportedly said he had been told by his royal source that William and Kate are alleged to have had “terrific rows”.

He claimed: “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It’s always kept under control.”

Additionally, Tom made mention of how the Waleses’ have managed to avoid speculation about their marriage, unlike William’s brother Harry and sister-in-law. He acknowledged how they are “less picked apart” than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

ED! has approached representatives at Kensington Palace for comment on the Express website’s claims.

William and Kate relationship

William and Kate met in 2001 while both were students at St Andrew’s University in Edinburgh in Scotland.

It is believed they became a couple in 2003 before going public with their romance on a ski trip in 2004.

The pair split briefly in 2007 before reuniting that summer and subsequently announcing their engagement in November 2010.

William reflected on his proposal: “I just decided that it was the right time really. We had been talking about marriage for a while so it wasn’t a massively big surprise. I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya and I proposed.”

They married in April 2011 and have gone on to have their three children together – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

