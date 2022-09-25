Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales felt they had to “up their game” after Meghan Markle joined the family, a book has claimed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly had a “wake-up moment” when “confident” Meghan arrived on the scene.

Royal author Katie Nicholl made the claims in her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

William and Kate reportedly had a ‘wake-up moment’, a book claims (Credit: Cover Images)

The Mirror reports that in the book, Nicholl claims Meghan’s first public appearance as a board member of the Royal Foundation was a “wake-up moment” for Kate and William.

In early 2018, before Meghan had married Prince Harry, the pair joined William and Kate for a forum for the Royal Foundation.

According to Nicholl, a source claimed that Meghan was really “impressive”.

Meghan was “impressive” during one of her first public engagements with William and Kate, a book has claimed (Credit: Cover Images)

The source claimed, according to the book: “That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable.”

Elsewhere in her book, Nicholl also spoke about the alleged rift between William and his younger brother Harry.

Rumours of a feud have surrounded the brothers in recent years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently united with Harry and Meghan following the Queen’s death (Credit: Sky News)

Harry and William ‘rift’

In extracts from her new book The New Royals published in Vanity Fair, Nicholl wrote: “To this day, William still cannot forgive his brother.

“The brothers’ estrangement also threatens to cast a shadow over Charles’s reign and possibly William’s. Charles knows his public reputation could suffer if he is seen to be turning his back on his youngest son.

“The Queen, who was deeply hurt by Harry’s decision to leave his family and the country, nonetheless ensured the door was always open for her grandson and his wife and children to return. For now, Frogmore House is still theirs.”

‘Fab four’ unite for Queen’s funeral

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry recently reunited for a public appearance together following the Queen’s passing.

The Queen died “peacefully” on September 8 at Balmoral, Scotland.

Days after her death, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined Meghan and Harry to look at floral tributes left outside Windsor.

Many royal fans loved seeing the four of them out together as they united in grief. On September 19, the four attended the Queen’s state funeral and walked in the procession behind her coffin.

