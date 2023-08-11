Princess Kate ‘feels sorry for Harry’ and is supporting him with ‘late-night calls’

Princess Kate reportedly “feels sorry for Prince Harry” and is supporting her brother-in-law with “late-night calls”, it’s been alleged.

It’s not news that Harry has found himself increasingly isolated in recent years. Since leaving the Firm back in 2020, along with his missus Meghan Markle, relationships have taken a hit.

However, despite his rift in the most famous family in the world, Harry’s sister-in-law Kate is said to “feel so very sorry for him right now”. So much so, that it’s reported she’s attempting to reconcile with the estranged royal.

Harry is reportedly receiving calls from Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate to reunite with Harry?

It’s fair to say Harry and Meghan have rubbed the royals up the wrong way over these past few years. Haz sparked fury when he and Meg dropped their bombshell Netflix series that was full of sensational claims. And who could forget Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, realised earlier this year? The juicy book, as expected, broke records worldwide.

Prince Harry’s relationship with Kate has remained intact.

Well now, it’s been claimed that the Princess of Wales is keen on a reunion. But as for her hubby Prince William, he’s apparently “not ready yet”.

Kate ‘in touch’ with Harry

Speaking to Closer, the source alleged: “Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks. Harry’s relationship with Kate has remained intact. And it means an awful lot to Harry that she continues to show support and especially during desperate times like this when the chips are down.”

The insider added: “She feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings. Especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.”

However, the source claimed that although Harry and Kate are having “late-night calls”, William “made it very clear that he is not yet ready to sit down with Harry”.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for comment.

Kate is said to be keen for a reunion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate working behind the scenes to get Harry and William reunion

At the start of August, a similar claim emerged that alleged Kate is working behind the scenes to get warring brothers Harry and Will back on speaking terms.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has claimed that the Princess of Wales is doing a “brilliant job” of trying to mend their strained relationship. He told the Express: “I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment. I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

The two brothers are said to be on bad terms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There is ‘still lack of trust’ between siblings

Alongside her attempts to get Harry and William to reconcile, he added that Kate is also a huge help to King Charles. He claimed that she organises his visits to see their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“First of all when the King wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine,” he said. “But William and Harry, it’s a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation.”

However, there is still thought to be a “lack of trust” between the siblings. And, according to Robert, their relationship very much remains at “rock bottom” following Harry’s bombshell claims in his memoir, Spare.

Read more: Harry and Meghan slammed in scathing attack as they’re accused of ‘levereging personal tragedies for their own gain’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.