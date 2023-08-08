Princess Kate ‘working behind the scenes’ to get Harry and William on speaking terms

Kate, Princess of Wales, is working behind the scenes to get warring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back on speaking terms, reports claim.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has claimed that the Princess of Wales is doing a “brilliant job” of trying to mend their strained relationship.

He told the Daily Express US: “I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment. I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

Kate is said to be working behind the scenes to get Harry and William on speaking terms (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate organises visits from the King to see his grandchildren?

Alongside her attempts to get Harry and William to reconcile, he added that Kate is also a huge help to King Charles. He claimed that she organises his visits to see their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“First of all when the King wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine,” he said. “But William and Harry, it’s a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation.”

There’s still a “lack of trust” between Harry and William, according to a royal expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

There’s still a ‘lack of trust’

However, there is still thought to be a “lack of trust” between the siblings. And according to Robert, their relationship very much remains at “rock bottom” following Harry’s bombshell claims in his memoir, Spare.

“It’s quite possible that one of them might pick up the phone to have a rant, but who’s gonna pick up the phone on the other end? Because that’s not gonna achieve anything,” he continued. “There’s also a lot of lack of trust. At the moment between all the members of the family and Harry about where this information is going, because a lot of stuff has appeared in print by him.”

The Duke of Sussex released his tell-all book earlier this year. It included a string of claims against members of the royal family, including William.

The Duke of Sussex released his tell-all memoir earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

He claimed that his older brother physically attacked him over an argument about his wife Meghan Markle. He alleged that he was grabbed by the collar and knocked to the floor.

Harry also took swipes at Kate. He claimed she made Meghan cry over bridesmaids dresses for their 2018 wedding, and that she “grimaced” when Meghan asked to borrow her lip gloss.

Elsewhere, he claimed his father had an inability to talk about his emotions. He said that during his childhood, he had “trouble communicating” and being “intimate face-to-face”.

Will there ever be a reconciliation?

The Duke previously said that the “door is always open” when it comes to a reconciliation with his family. But “the ball is in their court”.

“There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” he previously told journalist Tom Bradby on ITV.

He added: “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Princess of Wales for comment.

