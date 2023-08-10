Harry and Meghan have been slammed amid rumours that they are working on a new film project.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly secured the film rights to the best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake as part of their £87.7million deal with Netflix. It seems former-actress Meghan is trying her hand on the other side of the camera.

However, many eery similarities between the book’s plot and their own lives have led to criticism. There have been accusations that they are “levereging personal tragedies for their own gain”.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly involved in a new film (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan film

News of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming foray into film came to light earlier this week.

US author Carley Fortune told fans in an Instagram post: “I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewall productions on the adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carley Fortune (@carleyfortune)

Published earlier this year, Meet Me at the Lake quickly became a New York Times Bestseller.

It follows two strangers who fall in love with their thirties. One of them struggles with postpartum depression and the other loses their mother in a car accident.

Sound familiar?

While some have suggested the Sussexes may have gravitated towards the book because it resonated with them, others have taken the parallels with their own lives with a pinch of salt.

It’s a stark reminder of how they leverage personal tragedies for their own gain.

PR expert Kieran Elsby told The Mirror: “Author Carley Fortune delves into deeply emotional and sensitive topics within the pages of Meet Me at the Lake, such as childhood trauma, mental health struggles, and post-natal depression.”

“While it’s tempting to speculate that these themes align with the couple’s public advocacy efforts, it’s also fair to wonder if their involvement is more opportunistic than genuine. The presence of a plot point cantered around the death of a parent in a car crash might be a convenient parallel to Harry’s personal experience, but it’s also a stark reminder of how they leverage personal tragedies for their own gain.”

Harry and Meghan have been accused of using “personal tragedies for their own gain” (Credit: Splash News)

The news that the Sussexes would be involved in the adaptation was likewise amongst the author’s fans.

So much so that Fortune was forced to comment: “Let’s remember to treat people with kindness.”

What else do we know about the film?

Meet Me at the Lake includes several sex scenes, as well as depictions of drug use.

The PR expert recognised that the film therefore marks a “stark departure from the conservative image the couple once projected”.

The couple are believed to have spent around £3 million securing the rights to the film. A release date has yet to be announced.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry dealt a fresh blow as royal website change made

So what do you think of this news? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.