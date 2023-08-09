Prince Harry dealt a fresh blow as royal website change made

Prince Harry has been dealt a fresh blow after his Royal Highness title was quietly removed from the official royal family website in latest news.

It comes three years after it was agreed he would lose it under the terms of the famous Megxit agreement.

In 2020, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would not be allowed to use their HRH titles after stepping down as senior royals.

Prince Harry’s Royal Highness title has been removed from the royal family website (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Removal of Prince Harry’s title

A statement at the time read: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

However, parts of the website still referred to Harry as HRH. According to the Express, the Duke was given the title on his profile page twice. But any mentions have now been removed.

His position on the royal family landing page has also been lowered. It now sits at the bottom of the list, below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Andrew’s page comes at the very bottom.

Updates to the official royal family website

The publication also reports that other errors on the website have been corrected. Harry is no longer referred to as the youngest son of the Prince of Wales.

It instead says: “The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of The King and Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Other errors have also been corrected on the website, including Harry being referred to as the youngest son of the Prince of Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other amendments including updates on Clarence House and Kensington Palace have also been made. They now reflect the King and Queen’s new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically.

However, the Canada page on the website reportedly still incorrectly states the late Queen is monarch.

In a statement, a palace spokesperson said: “The Royal family website contains over 5,000 pages of information about the life and work of the Royal family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals in January 2020. In a statement, they said they would work to become financially independent. They also added they planned to split their time between the UK and North America.

It came after they publicly revealed their struggles in the spotlight.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle now live in California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The couple now reside in California with their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. They still hold their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

