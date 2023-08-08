Harry and Meghan urged to ‘go down the reality TV route’: ‘People are committed to the soap opera’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle been urged to make a move into reality TV by one royal expert.

Kinsey Schofield thinks that, with “people committed to the soap opera”, it could be a successful route for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take.

She reckons the duo will have more success producing “authentic” content for their fans.

Could the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be coning to a small screen near you soon? (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan urged to try reality TV

Schofield was quick to criticise one of the couple’s most recent ventures. Last week they undertook a surprise video call to winners of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

It’s an organisation supported by Archewell. Speaking this week, Schofield branded the call “so highly produced it was inauthentic”.

People are committed to the soap opera. If Harry and Meghan would actually truly go the reality show route, they would take all of the power away from these tabloids they loathe.

As a result, she’s told The Times about the direction she thinks the couple should go in.

“People are committed to the soap opera. If Harry and Meghan would actually truly go the reality show route and give people a view into their lives, they would take all of the power away from these tabloids and paparazzi that Harry and Meghan claim to loathe,” she suggested.

Schofield added: “The more and more we get to know Harry and Meghan, we realise that they speak in extremes and that all of their descriptions are a little bit exaggerated.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t found their purpose

She’s not the only one who isn’t sure if Harry and Meghan have found their niche since stepping down as working members of the royal family. Town & Country Contributing Editor Victoria Murphy explained that they’re yet to find their “raison d’etre”, or purpose, following Megxit.

She said: “I think that is what they need. To either find that better or communicate that better. The royal family can go off and do all these things because they have this central focus at the core of their raison d’etre.

“They’re the monarchy, and that’s what they represent, and people get that. Harry and Meghan, I don’t think of either found that or communicated it properly,” she then added.

The couple are said to be ‘serious’ about a royal return (Credit: Splash News)

Royal return?

However, should the couple start filming a Kardashians-style reality show, it’s unlikely to go down well with Harry’s family.

Earlier this week it was claimed that he is keen to “make amends” with the royals. In fact, it’s even been alleged that he has offered to rent an apartment from them to show “how serious they are about coming back”.

As much as we’d love to watch it, surely any fly-on-the-wall reality series would put a spanner in those particular reconciliation works…

