Meghan Markle handed ‘most British snub you could imagine’ by royal family

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen the Duchess of Sussex reportedly handed the most “British snub you could imagine” on her birthday by the royal family.

The controversial former actress celebrated turning 42 on Friday (August 4) and spent the day in Montecito, California. She kicked her birthday week off by watching the new Barbie movie with friends on Monday night. Prince Harry then took the actress out for Italian food at Tre Lune. People reported that she likely spent her actual birthday at home with her two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

Meghan Markle swerved by royals?

But although she celebrated with her nearest and dearest, Meghan‘s in-laws didn’t send any public birthday messages. Despite the royals usually celebrating birthdays with a 9am post, nothing was shared on any social media.

I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine.

Andy Barr, a PR expert from UK agency 10 Yetis, thinks it’s not merely an oversight. He told The Mirror US: “Sometimes the most powerful message you can send is when you say absolutely nothing. I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine.”

He added: “Let’s not forget, the royal family are the masters of playing the long game and they won’t have forgotten the level of pain that Meghan and Harry caused them in the very recent past, not least at a time when the country was mourning the loss of the Queen.”

Why was she snubbed?

Over the past year, there have been a number of events that could have contributed to the royal radio silence. There was Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, released in January, which followed on from his scathing ITV interview. Harry and Meghan, the couple’s Netflix documentary, was released in December 2022. The royal family were also accused of racism and unfair treatment of the couple and their children.

Harry’s relationship with brother William has also reported grown increasingly strained. Harry and Meghan now do not have their own social media accounts, so no public birthday wishes have been sent from them to the royals either.

However, the Daily Mail claims that a royal aide said that birthday posts are only shared for working royals. But both Kate and William’s account, and Camilla and Charles’ sent messages on Twitter to wish her a happy birthday last year.

