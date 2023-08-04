Meghan and Harry snubbed from royal gathering to mark the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be unable to honour the late Queen with the royal family one year after her death.

Prince Harry and Meghan are soon to be in Europe with the 2023 Invictus Games, but their trip could see Harry and his wife missing out on seeing his family and paying tribute to his grandmother, who passed on September 8 last year.

A source reportedly claimed to The Sun that the duo, who now reside in California, have been snubbed from the royal gathering.

Harry and Meghan are allegedly not invited to a royal gather to honour the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan snubbed?

According to the outlet, the source claimed that there had been no “outreach” to the Duke and Duchess. This is despite knowing that they would be in Germany next month for the Invictus Games.

The games occur from September 9 until the 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“There hasn’t been any outreach to them,” the source told the publication.

If they are not included in any of those plans, they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will honour the anniversary in Scotland at Balmoral. The pair will be surrounded by family on September 8. Prince Harry and his family will allegedly not be present.

A source added: “If they are not included in any of those plans, they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

The Invictus Games will commence on September 9. This means that Harry and Meghan could easily attend any event held the day before for the Queen.

Prince Harry walked with his family at the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles and Camilla’s annual tradition of visiting their Scottish estate coincides with the first anniversary of the Queen’s passing. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also attend, as will Prince William, Kate, and their children.

Buckingham Palace is yet to formally announce how the royal family will honour the Queen.

Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royals

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 and stepped down from royal duties to build their life together in the US. The pair reside in Montecito, California and live with their children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

Since they departed the UK, the pair have come under fire from royal fans for stepping away.

Meghan attended the funeral of the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan started charity Archewell in late 2020 and secured deals with Netflix for a documentary, launched a podcast, and Harry released a memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives from Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

