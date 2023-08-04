Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands and the King Charles smiling
Royals

Meghan and Harry snubbed from royal gathering to mark the one-year anniversary of the Queen’s death?

The pair will be Europe at the time

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be unable to honour the late Queen with the royal family one year after her death.

Prince Harry and Meghan are soon to be in Europe with the 2023 Invictus Games, but their trip could see Harry and his wife missing out on seeing his family and paying tribute to his grandmother, who passed on September 8 last year.

A source reportedly claimed to The Sun that the duo, who now reside in California, have been snubbed from the royal gathering.

Meghan Markle in a white outfit holding hands and walking with Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan are allegedly not invited to a royal gather to honour the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan snubbed?

According to the outlet, the source claimed that there had been no “outreach” to the Duke and Duchess. This is despite knowing that they would be in Germany next month for the Invictus Games.

The games occur from September 9 until the 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“There hasn’t been any outreach to them,” the source told the publication.

If they are not included in any of those plans, they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will honour the anniversary in Scotland at Balmoral. The pair will be surrounded by family on September 8.  Prince Harry and his family will allegedly not be present.

A source added: “If they are not included in any of those plans, they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

The Invictus Games will commence on September 9. This means that Harry and Meghan could easily attend any event held the day before for the Queen.

The royal family walking in the Queen's funeral procession
Prince Harry walked with his family at the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles and Camilla’s annual tradition of visiting their Scottish estate coincides with the first anniversary of the Queen’s passing. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also attend, as will Prince William, Kate, and their children.

Buckingham Palace is yet to formally announce how the royal family will honour the Queen.

Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royals

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 and stepped down from royal duties to build their life together in the US. The pair reside in Montecito, California and live with their children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

Since they departed the UK, the pair have come under fire from royal fans for stepping away.

Meghan and Kate along with royal family members dressed in black at the funeral of the Queen
Meghan attended the funeral of the Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan started charity Archewell in late 2020 and secured deals with Netflix for a documentary, launched a podcast, and Harry released a memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives from Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Read more: Meghan steps in to correct Prince Harry over Archie and Lilibet comment

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Harry and Meghan Meghan Markle Prince Harry The Queen

Trending Articles

Shirley Ballas smiling on Loose Women
Shirley Ballas poses proudly in bikini at 63 after ‘struggling with weight issues’ all her life
Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui clasps his hands, Jenny Newby asks a question, Lee Riley listens
When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4 in 2023? When will series 22 start?
Anton Du Beke
Anton Du Beke makes promise to his fans after painful confession
Holly Willoughby smiling at event on pink background
Holly Willoughby reveals sultry new look after summer break away from drama
Strictly Come Dancing logo
First Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrity confirmed – and she’s a good’un!
Joe Pasquale on This Morning
Joe Pasquale in hospital dash after being involved in accident that ‘almost killed him’