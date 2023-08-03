Meghan steps in to correct Prince Harry over Archie and Lilibet comment

Meghan Markle was recently forced to correct a comment husband Prince Harry made about their children.

The moment occurred during the couple’s first joint appearance in several months, in a video uploaded onto their YouTube channel yesterday (August 2).

Appearing to put recent split rumours to bed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as together they surprised the winners of a new technology award with personal phone calls.

The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund was founded this year to support young people working in responsible technology. Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation is one of several charitable organisations who have contributed to the fund.

Meghan corrects Prince Harry

One of the lucky individuals to receive a phone call from Harry and Meghan was Trisha Prabhu. Trisha is the CEO of Rethink Citizens, a movement set on ending cyberbullying.

Trisha explained how she has pioneered a behavioural approach to encourage young people to rethink how they communicate online.

“This is amazing.” Prince Harry praised her. “This is exactly why we do what we do and this is exactly why the Youth Power Fund was created.”

Meanwhile, Meghan gushed on another phone call: “Really, thank you for all the work that you’re doing. It is huge, it’s making an enormous impact.”

Another recipient of the fund is Sneha Revanur, who has used technology to target racism.

“I came across an investigation that found that there were algorithms being used in the legal system here in the US that are actually biased against black defendents,” she told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Her work, which has largely taken place in their home state of California, clearly struck a chord with the royal couple.

“Thank you for everything that you do,” responded a beaming Prince Harry. “Our kids expecially are incredibly grateful.”

To this, Meghan laughed and chipped in: “They don’t know it yet, but they will!”

“Yes they will,” agreed Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan of course have two young children, Archie, four and Lilibet, two. They tend to keep them away from the public eye as much as possible.

Meghan Markle’s birthday

In other Harry and Meghan news, the Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow (August 4). She will be turning 42.

The couple have also recently confirmed that they will be attending the Invictus Games together next month. The sporting event for servicemen and women will take place in Dusseldorf between September 9 to 16. It is uncertain whether they will be making a trip over to the UK while they are in Europe.

