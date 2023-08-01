Meghan Markle is about to turn 42 – and she’s tipped to have a quiet one for her birthday this year.

According to one PR expert, Meghan is likely to mark her big day with those closest to her with “toned down” celebrations.

However, amid the possibility of some famous faces joining Meghan for an “intimate gathering”, it is also suggested she could “dedicate her time to meaningful activities that align with her values”. And it is explained that could include philanthropic efforts. Although it is also indicated such undertakings could be kept under wraps.

‘I imagine she is looking forward to celebrations and being treated by Prince Harry’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Meghan Markle doing for her birthday?

Celebrity manager and ‘PR to the stars’ Mayah Riaz told Mirror Online that Prince Harry could also “treat” his wife.

She claimed: “Although it’s not a big birthday, I imagine she is looking forward to celebrations and being treated by Prince Harry. They will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair.”

Ms Riaz went on to speculate the Duchess of Sussex could spend this Friday (August 4) at home in Montecito in California. Furthermore, she also suggested Meghan’s two children Archie and Lilibet could be with her, as well as Harry, her mum Doria and the family’s pet dogs.

Meghan may also choose to celebrate her special day with a small, intimate gathering.

Ms Riaz added: “Meghan may also choose to celebrate her special day with a small, intimate gathering. This could be with friends at their home or at a restaurant.”

She singled out celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Ellen DeGeneres as potentially being on hand, too.

What a star-studded turnout for a little do that would be!

Will Meghan Markle have a ‘quiet’ birthday for her 42nd? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry set for trip with old pal

Elsewhere, reports suggest Prince Harry may be heading off on a trip in the near future. Harry is expected to take a trip to Singapore and Japan with a long-time friend this month.

The Duke of Sussex will participate in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday 12.

He will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team. The SPCT will be captained by charity ambassador and pal Nacho Figueras.

Harry said in a statement shared by HELLO!: “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work. Sentebale works to ensure children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme. This provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

Prince Harry adores playing polo (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

“We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August. And we are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.”

Additionally, the event will be preceded by a sport and philanthropy summit in Tokyo on Wednesday August 9.

It’s not clear if Meghan or their kids will join Harry for the trip.

