Meghan ‘filled palace with dread with remark before she married Prince Harry’

In Meghan Markle news, the duchess reportedly filled the palace with “dread” with a remark during a royal outing, a royal expert once claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making waves ever since. Meghan and Harry have made a new life for themselves in the United States, with Harry returning to England for events such as the coronation of the King.

A royal expert has, however, previously claimed that Meghan’s initial want to be involved with royal charity work was not well received.

During one of her first public outings in an official role, her husband and her accompanied and Prince William and Kate. They attended a forum for the Royal Foundation.

What Meghan said

It was here that Meghan made it known just how much she wanted to be involved with royal charity work. She and her husband then left the Royal Foundation and later stepped down as working royals when they relocated.

In royal author Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers, last year she commented on the Duchess’ want to “hit the ground running” with charity work. She added that the comment filled the Palace, “an institution of cautious consensus, with dread”.

According to The Telegraph, Tina also opened up more on the royal in her book. She said: “I think Meghan felt she could get in there and change it all. Frankly, she could have done a great deal to change things had she stuck around, but the thing that’s most baffling is such impatience. She could have spent a year away and come back with a great game plan.”

Meghan Markle failed to rise to the top

A former friend of the actress claimed that the star left the royal family as she soon realised that Kate was “top dog”.

Lizzie Cundy alleged: “I think Meghan thought she was going to be the top dog star of the show and Princess Kate was always going to have that role.”

Another royal expert has claimed that her husband, Prince Harry could have his royal titles reinstated if he returned to the UK without Meghan.

