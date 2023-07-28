Prince Harry to have his titles and royal role reinstated if he returns to the UK without Meghan?

Prince Harry could have his titles and royal role reinstated if he returns to the UK without Meghan, a royal expert has claimed.

Rumours are abound at the moment that Harry could be making a return to royal life. The rumours come amid claims that his marriage with Meghan is on the rocks.

The Duke of Sussex could be on his way back to the UK (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry to return home without Meghan?

Harry could be on his way back to the UK if current rumours are to be believed. Now, speaking exclusively to ED!, a royal expert has questioned whether they think Harry will come back. He’s also speculated over whether the duke will get his titles and roles back too if he does return.

“If the Sussexes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ever to split, I do think that Harry would come back to the UK but not permanently as with what the world has seen,” royal expert Leroy Dawkins said.

“I believe the Duchess would want their kids to be brought up in the United States, so I think he would float from country to country,” he then said.

Prince Harry could get his titles back (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Would Prince Harry get his titles back if he returned without Meghan?

The royal expert then continued. “And only if they do decide to split and Prince Harry decides to live in the UK full-time or part-time, I think this would not be received well by his family but also by the British public as they see the Duchess as the problem, possibly turning Harry to go rogue,” he said.

Leroy then shared his opinion of whether Harry would get his roles back.

“It would be almost like the return of the prodigal son, and he would most probably return back to being a senior royal with his titles and patronage reinstated,” he said.

He then went on to suggest that either Prince William or the King would fund Harry.

Prince William and Prince Harry are still feuding (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and William peace talks shut down

In other Harry-related news, reports that the Duke of Sussex is having peace talks with Prince William have been shut down.

There were reports recently claiming Harry had reached out to William for peace talks. “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles,” a source told InTouch recently.

However, according to a source in OK!, these reports are slightly wide of the mark.

“William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa,” they told the publication.

“They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime, and no Zoom calls,” they then added.

