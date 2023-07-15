Prince Harry left Meghan ‘livid over return to UK suggestion amid phone call with William’

Meghan Markle was reportedly left “livid” amid a phone call Prince Harry had with Prince William about returning to the UK.

A source told In Touch that Harry is apparently trying to move past his alleged feud with his brother. They claimed: “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

Meghan was said to be “livid” over her Harry’s phone call with his brother (Credit: Splash News)

William was left “stunned” by the conversation, and “didn’t quite know what to say”, according to the report. Meanwhile, the King apparently told his youngest son he’d “think about his offer”.

It’s thought that Harry is considering making a return to the UK. This is because he’s becoming “panicked” about both money and his family’s future in the US.

Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family.

The source alleged: “Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family.”

Royal feuds

It’s thought that Harry and William are embroiled in a long-standing dispute. Harry claimed in his Netflix documentary that his brother screamed and shouted at him at the Sandringham Summit in 2020. And he wrote in his memoir Spare that he’d allegedly physically attacked him.

The Sandringham Summit came after Harry and Meghan shared their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family. Since then, they signed deals with Netflix and Spotify. However, their Spotify deal fell apart recently, and the source said they need a “plan B”.

And there could be other signs of conflict in the royal family, an expert has claimed.

After King Charles’ Trooping the Colour birthday parade last month, body language expert Judi James noted that there was a “slimmed down” royal balcony.

Most of the core royals were present for Trooping the Colour, but some names were missing (Credit: Cover Images)

The only adult royals present were the King and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie, and Princess Anne and Sir Timothy.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also present.

The late Queen Elizabeth would usually have more members of the family present on the balcony during such events, like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and Prince Andrew – as well as Prince Harry and Meghan.

Tensions on the balcony?

And Judi has claimed that there were signs of tension between the relatives who were on the balcony this time around. She said: “The composition of this ‘slimmed down’ royal balcony pose looks like a gappy smile with several teeth missing. Instead of a smaller, tighter, loyal group, it looks like five factions in apparent conflict. Anne and Tim stand awkwardly at one end. William and Kate pose in a glittering but slightly cordoned-off family group.

“Charles and Camilla take all the goodwill from the crowds in the middle. Edward and Sophie try hard to create some sociable links with the Gloucesters at the other end.

“Any ‘one united family group’ vibe seems to be totally lacking. The gaps only call to mind the people who are missing. Charles once had a mother, father, brother, son and his son’s family to mingle with. But each of the gaps now seems to tell its own tragic or murky tale. The dynasty seems to have been dismissed or scattered, leaving this tentative group that is left looking like uneasy survivors of a business cull.”

ED! has contacted reps of Prince Harry and Meghan for comment.

