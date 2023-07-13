Meghan Markle ‘hated being controlled by royal protocol’ which Charles ‘agreed with’

In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex apparently “hated being controlled by royal protocol” which King Charles “agreed with”.

Rumours have been swirling for years that Meghan and Prince Harry haven’t always seen eye to eye with ‘the Firm’. The former actress entered royal life when she tied the knot with Harry back in 2018. But two years later, the pair made the bombshell news that they were quitting royal life and moving across the pond.

And apparently, during her short but sweet stint as a member of the royal family, there was one rule Meghan took issue with.

Meghan apparently ‘hated’ one rule of royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

In a recent book, An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, a former staff member shared details about life at the palace. They also claimed that Meghan “hated being controlled by royal protocol”.

When living life as a royal, one of the most important rules is that they have to reportedly report where they are going before leaving the palace.

A former palace worker claimed: “The fact, for example, that at Kensington Palace royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the palace and where they are going.

“This is partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves.”

Charles ‘agreed’ with Meghan Markle

But apparently, Meghan thought that this rule was “silly” but according to the insider, it is “absolutely essential”. The royal source claimed: “I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. She was hugely disappointed.”

The former employee also claimed Meghan was not the only one with these thoughts. They alleged how “Charles agreed with Meghan on many points”.

ED! has contacted reps for the Duchess of Sussex for comment.

Charles apparently agreed with Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan to dip back into acting?

In other Meghan Markle news, a showbiz expert has claimed she wants to be “treated seriously as a film star”.

Meghan hung up her acting shoes when things started to get serious with Prince Harry. She had appeared in Stateside legal drama Suits. However, one expert has claimed she’s aiming higher because she “probably didn’t get quite the recognition she wanted from Suits”. Before Suits, Meghan was a box girl on Deal or No Deal in America.

According to the Express, the Duchess of Sussex has set her sights on the bright lights of Hollywood. Showbiz expert Mark Boardman, of MarkMeets, reckons she will “absolutely” look to return to acting.

He said: “Meghan obviously has the children to worry about but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline. She wants to be treated seriously as a film star. And she probably didn’t quite get the recognition she wanted from Suits.” Mark then added: “Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity.”

Read more: Meghan Markle tipped to make bold career move to ‘save Brand Sussex’: ‘Don’t underestimate her’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.