Meghan Markle tipped to make bold career move to ‘save Brand Sussex’: ‘Don’t underestimate her’

Meghan Markle has been tipped to make bold career move to save her brand, according to Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Spotify after signing an estimated £18m deal with the audio service in 2020. A joint statement, read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Although Prince Harry and wife Meghan have had other projects on the go, Burrell has speculated that they may be looking to reinvent themselves.

As a result, Paul has suggested that Meghan could even go into politics – and he’s also warned that people shouldn’t underestimate her.

Paul Burrell has claimed Meghan Markle could enter politics (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: Fresh career move for Meg?

Speaking to Slingo, Paul said: “Harry and Meghan could become a power couple. Don’t underestimate Meghan. She’s ambitious. And what if she became Governor of California and lords it over Hollywood? It’s not so far-fetched. Because they have to keep going on. They have to keep reinventing themselves. If they don’t, that brand is going to disappear. The Sussex brand will disappear.”

Harry and Meghan could become a power couple. Don’t underestimate Meghan. She’s ambitious.

He continued: “The King has been very kind to Harry and Meghan because he loves Harry. He’s his son and he hasn’t taken their titles away. I mean, there are many people that would say their titles should be stripped from them because they’re no longer working royals.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed deals with Netflix and Spotify in 2020 after they stepped back from royal life (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s projects

Apart from Spotify, Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a five-year $100 million contract with Netflix in 2020. The deal will see the pair produce docuseries, documentaries, children’s programming, scripted shows and feature films.

At the time, the couple stated: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was released last year. The documentary showcased the couple’s love story, as well as the challenges they faced in royal life.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Meghan had signed a new deal with global entertainment talent agency, WME. The agency represents many stars, such as Rihanna, Matt Damon and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In a statement, WME said: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships and more.”

So could she be about to follow in Arnie’s footsteps? Time will tell…

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘wants to be treated seriously as a film star’ as acting return ‘in the pipeline’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know