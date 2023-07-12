Meghan Markle ‘wants to be treated seriously as a film star’ as acting return ‘in the pipeline’

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen one showbiz expert claim the Duchess of Sussex wants to be “treated seriously as a film star”.

Meghan hung up her acting shoes when things started to get serious with Prince Harry. She had appeared in Stateside legal drama Suits. However, one expert has claimed she’s aiming higher because she “probably didn’t get quite the recognition she wanted from Suits”.

Before Suits, Meghan was a box girl on Deal or No Deal in America.

Meghan Markle has been tipped to make a return to acting (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess heads for Hollywood

According to the Express, the Duchess of Sussex has set her sights on the bright lights of Hollywood. Showbiz expert Mark Boardman, of MarkMeets, reckons she will “absolutely” look to return to acting.

He said: “Meghan obviously has the children to worry about but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline. She wants to be treated seriously as a film star and she probably didn’t quite get the recognition she wanted from Suits.”

Meghan wants to be a leading lady.

Mark then added: “Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity.”

One expert has claimed Meghan wants to be taken ‘seriously’ in Hollywood (Credit: Splash News)

First role already lined up?

His comments come amid reports that Meghan is being considered for a part in a rumoured sequel to Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard.

The original movie saw the late star playing a singer called Rachel Marron, who enlists bodyguard Frank Farmer (played by Kevin Costner) after a stalker starts tracking her every move.

Costner was a producer on the original movie, and is said to be pitching the sequel. As a result, it’s claimed Meghan is apparently interested in a role.

A source alleged to New Idea magazine: “The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit.”

Meghan issued warning over Brand Sussex

The new career plans come after a warning over brand Sussex, with Meghan being urged to move away from joint projects with Prince Harry if she wants to save her own career.

A source recently alleged to Closer: “Her team have warned her that there’s ‘no future’ with Harry and that she needs to start working on her individual projects rather than being seen as one half of Brand Sussex. They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope,” they added.

Royal biographer Tom Bower also stuck the boot in earlier this week. After the collapse of their Spotify deal, he said: “They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist any more.”

