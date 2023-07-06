Meghan Markle warned there's 'no future with Harry' if she wants to 'save her career'

Meghan Markle has been warned that there’s no future with Prince Harry if she wants to save her career.

The news comes after a difficult couple of weeks for the Sussexes, which saw them lose their £18m Spotify deal.

Harry and Meghan lost their Spotify deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan ‘knocked sideways’ after she and Harry lose Spotify deal

The Duchess of Sussex has been warned that there’s “no future” with her husband. This is if she wants to save her career. The news comes after Harry and Meghan lost their £18m Spotify deal. After the deal collapsed, they were then branded “grifters” by a Spotify executive.

Speaking to Closer, an Insider claims that Meghan is “distraught” over losing the deal. They also claim she has seen the whole drama as a “brutal reality check”.

“Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways,” they said. “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labelled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low – it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”

Meghan is being urged to go it alone, according to an insider (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan told there’s ‘no future’ with Harry

The insider then continued. “Her team have warned her that there’s ‘no future’ with Harry and that she needs to start working on her individual projects rather than being seen as one half of ‘Brand Sussex’,” they then said.

“They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope,” they then added.

To make matters worse, insiders have then claimed that Meghan has been left even more humiliated following reports Spotify is attempting to broker a deal with Kate Middleton.

The insider then claimed that Meghan would be “shocked” if Kate signed a deal with Spotify. They then alleged that Meghan would see it simply as Kate taking “revenge”.

ED! has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment.

Shallon Lester has hit out at the Sussexes (Credit: GB News)

Sussexes tipped to face legal action

In other Sussex-related news, the royal couple are looking set to face legal action over their Netflix documentary.

Shallon Lester, an American journalist and YouTuber, claims she was described as a “middle-aged housewife” and part of a “cabal” in the documentary. Shallon took to YouTube this week to call the use of her image “defamation, slander, mischaracterisation and misinformation”.

Speaking on GB News recently, she said: “If you’re going to go on a documentary and present something as fact, you better be able to back it up. I take umbrage I was described as middle-aged and a housewife, I am neither.”

She also then described the documentary as presenting a “conspiracy theory”, with no proof to back up the claims made.

“Eventually you are going to make claims that are not only false, but defamatory, and the buck is going to have to stop somewhere with someone, and that someone is me,” she then said.

Read more: Princess Anne ‘knew Meghan would have short royal shelf life’ after ‘dumfounding’ first meeting

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.