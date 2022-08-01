Princess Anne ‘knew Meghan would have a very short royal shelf life’ after ‘dumbfounding’ first meeting

It’s claimed Princess Anne reportedly knew “Meghan Markle would have a very short royal shelf life”, news headlines today (August 1) claim.

The Princess Royal is believed to have made her assessment following a “dumbfounding” first meeting with the Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Anne reportedly didn’t have much hope for Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: Anne’s damning verdict

Princess Anne knew Meghan wouldn’t last very long in the Royal Family, a royal expert has claimed.

The now 71-year-old reportedly made her mind up following a “dumbfounding” first meeting between the pair.

The reported meeting is believed to have happened when Meghan first joined the Royal Family.

During the meeting, Princess Anne recommended seeing being part of the Royal Family as a job, rather than an opportunity to become famous.

Meghan reportedly left the meeting “dumbfounded” at Anne’s suggestion, according to expert Neil Sean.

The Duchess of Sussex left her meeting with Anne “dumbfounded” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Anne’s first meeting

Royal expert Neil made the claims in a video on his YouTube channel.

“This senior royal takes no nonsense, much like her father the late Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

“Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne,” he continued.

Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal.

“According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal.

“As we know, Princess Anne is the hardest working royal,” he added.

Anne had some advice for Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne’s opinion of duchess revealed

Neil then continued, saying: “She does endless amounts of engagements. She turns up does the job and does not seek the limelight, and represents the Queen.”

“But apparently Meghan left her meeting with Princess Anne dumbfounded,” he continued.

“Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn’t a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty,” he said.

However, Meghan reportedly didn’t take Anne’s words to heart.

“According to a very good source Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess Anne,” Neil said.

“And Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy.”

ED! has contacted Princess Anne and Meghan’s reps for comment.

