Meghan and Harry tipped to face legal action: ‘The buck has to stop somewhere’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face legal action over their Netflix documentary, according to GB News presenter Dan Wootton.

Dan interviewed Shallon Lester, an American journalist and YouTuber, who he claimed was described in their documentary as being a “middle-aged housewife” and part of a “cabal” – a secret fraction which organised online attacks against them.

Shallon also took to YouTube this week to call the use of her image “defamation, slander, mischaracterisation and misinformation”.

She said to Dan last night: “If you’re going to go on a documentary and present something as fact, you better be able to back it up. I take umbrage I was described as middle-aged and a housewife, I am neither.”

Shallon accused Meghan and Harry of defamation when speaking to Dan Wootton (Credit: GBNews)

Meghan and Harry presented a ‘conspiracy theory’

Shallon described the documentary as presenting a “conspiracy theory”, with no proof to back up the claims made. She said that she believed people were tired of Harry and Meghan giving their “imagined victim narrative” as fact.

Issuing her warning, she continued: “Eventually you are going to make claims that are not only false, but defamatory, and the buck is going to have to stop somewhere with someone, and that someone is me.”

The threat comes after the couple mutually parted ways with Spotify after just 12 episodes of Meghan’s podcast Archetypes. In another podcast, a Spotify executive described the pair as “[bleep]ing grifters”.

A source recently claimed Meghan is going to “fight back” against the attacks she’s recently received. They told Closer: “This latest slew of attacks they’ve had to withstand in the wake of not being deemed relevant or hard-working … it all just stings and it’s genuinely humiliating to be dealing with it all in public.”

Meghan and Harry, pictured in 2022, saw their Spotify deal end recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan’s ‘short royal shelf life’

It’s also been reported that Princess Anne “knew” Meghan would have a “short royal shelf life”. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Meghan was left “dumbfounded” at the Princess Royal’s suggestion that Meghan saw being part of the royal family as a job rather than an opportunity to become famous.

Harry and Meghan signed a five-year contract with Netflix in 2020, reported at $100 million. At the time, they said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us”.

Last year, the couple released their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. It took a look at their love story, as well as their difficulties with the press and their families.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

