Meghan and Harry accused of defamation by YouTube influencer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being accused of defamation by a YouTube influencer.

In a new video posted on Tuesday (June 27), Shallon Lester claimed that the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, “mischaracterised” her in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

The docuseries, which aired in December 2022, included a clip of Shallon speaking about the couple when internet experts discussed the online hate Harry and Meghan were receiving.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Speaking in her new video, Shallon said: “Believe me when I say I’m pursuing every opportunity to nail their a** to the wall for this.

“It’s defamation, it’s slander, it’s mischaracterization. And you know what else it is? Misinformation.”

She continued: “My main issue with Meghan and Harry is their issue with me. Guess who popped up in their Netflix documentary? In an episode all about a shadowy cabal… making all of these evil tweets and orchestrating a grand campaign against Meghan and Harry online.

Shallon Lester has accused Prince Harry and Meghan of defamation (YouTube)

“And it’s me. My picture came up in this. My picture, my video flashed on the screen along with two other people. All women… It’s not cool for me.”

In addition, Shallon went on to speak about the couple’s recent departure from their Spotify deal.

‘The Duchess or reality TV show game show briefcase girl, whatever she thinks she’s supposed to be, has had her deal with Spotify, the $20million 12-episode podcast deal, cut,” Shallon said.

“And it seems that now Spotify has cut ties with her, everybody is coming out of the woodwork to denounce this couple’s terrible work ethic, [their] entitled, bizarre, self-aggrandising attitude, and general unlikability.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently split from Spotify after signing a lucrative deal in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

The Sussexes’ deal with Spotify was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m) when they signed the contract in 2020.

However, earlier this month, a joint statement read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Furthermore, Meghan’s podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, and included guests such as Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and Paris Hilton.

While the podcast won’t be renewed with Spotify, it has been suggested that it could land another audio streaming home.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan also signed their deal with Netflix. According to reports, the deal was a five-year reported $100 million contract.

The couple said at the time: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

This came after the pair stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

Following from their Netflix doc, Prince Harry released his autobiography, Spare. In addition, Meghan also signed to entertainment agency, WME.

