Meghan Markle ‘knocked sideways’ by ‘vicious public attack’ as she’s served ‘brutal reality check’

Meghan Markle has reportedly been “knocked sideways” by a “vicious public attack” that she has received falling her recent Spotify setback.

It was reported earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forced to call time on their lucrative deal with Spotify.

Harry and Meghan were dealt a blow by Spotify (Credit: Splash News)

In 2020, the couple signed a deal believed to be worth £18 million with the streaming platform. Meghan’s podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022.

However, it has now been confirmed that it will be axed after just one series.

To make matters worse, following the announcement, one of Spotify’s CEOs hit out at the couple, calling them “[bleep]ing grifters”. As a result, this negative reaction has apparently served Meghan a “brutal reality check”.

Meghan left “distraught” over Spotify blow

The Duchess of Sussex has been hit hard by the blow from Spotify, an insider has alleged told Closer.

It’s totally knocked her sideways.

“Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways,” they claimed.

They then went on to discuss the reaction to the news. In the past few days, Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetisation has spilled some serious tea on the decision.

Speaking on his own podcast, Bill Simmons let loose saying: “The [bleep]ing grifters’ — that’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help hone in the podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Addressing this, the insider speculated: “She [Meghan] can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labelled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all time low. It’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity,” they then added.

Spotify’s CEO called Harry and Meghan “grifters” (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan has ‘no future’ with Harry

In light of this setback, Meghan’s team has now apparently issued her a brutal warning about her future.

“Her team have warned her that there’s ‘no future’ with Harry. And she needs to to start working on her individual projects rather than being as one half of Brand Sussex. They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence,” they then added.

Just to rub further salt in the wound, Spotify is now rumoured to be in talks with Princess Kate. Unsurprisingly, Meghan has reportedly been left feeling “humiliated” by this prospect.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

