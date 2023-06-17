Prince Harry slated by ex collaborator: ‘I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed as ‘f***ing’ grifters by a Spotify executive following the end of their collaboration with Spotify.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess, 41, recently parted ways with Spotify. In a joint statement with the music streaming giant, the couple said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Meghan’s podcast Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes, will also not be renewed.

Prince Harry and Meghan slammed

Speaking on his podcast, Spotify’s Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization, Bill Simmons stated his thoughts on the former Spotify partnership.

He said: “I wish I’d been involved in the Meghan and Harry leave Spotify negotiation. The f***ing grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Prince Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative deal with Spotify in 2020. The contract was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m).

When the couple first signed the deal, a trailer showcased Prince Harry saying: “That’s what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Meghan added: “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.” Prince Harry and Megan are working on other projects (Credit: Splash News) Prince Harry and Meghan’s other deals Despite parting ways with Spotify, the Sussexes have other projects they’re working on. In 2020 they signed a five-year reported $100 million contract with Netflix. The contract requires the couple to produce docuseries, documentaries, children’s programming, scripted shows and feature films. At the time of the deal, the couple said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” Furthermore, last year saw the release of the Harry & Meghan docuseries on the streaming service. This year, Meghan signed a new deal with global entertainment talent agency, WME. We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas. https://t.co/xHPxCxVoMa pic.twitter.com/Ham9AkpEmq — WME (@WME) April 27, 2023 Announcing the news on Twitter, WME wrote: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.” This year, Prince Harry also released his autobiography, Spare.

