Kate ‘left in tears over Prince William’s behaviour during early days of dating’

Princess Kate was reportedly ‘left in tears’ during the early days of dating Prince William, after he cancelled plans last minute.

In 2006, before the couple were married, William and Kate believed to have big plans for the New Year.

However, royal author Katie Nicholl revealed in her book that Prince William bailed on his plans to spend time with his family instead.

The Princess of Wales made plans with Prince William to spend the New Year together in 2006 (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate ‘left in tears’ during early days of dating Prince William

Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that William left Kate in a flood of tears after he cancelled plans last minute.

In 2006, the pair had reportedly been preparing to spend the New Year together.

However, their plans fell through when Prince William phoned Kate on Boxing Day to bail on their date after having second thoughts.

William had been having second thoughts.

In her book, The Making of a Royal Romance, released in 2011, the author revealed that the Prince had promised Kate that he would join her family in the New Year.

But decided last minute to stay with his family instead.

He apparently informed her of the bad news over the phone, leaving Kate fearing for the future of their relationship.

Katie wrote: “William had been having second thoughts. And sat down with his father and grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate.

“Both advised him not to hurry into anything.”

Prince William cancelled his plans with Kate last minute during the early stages of their relationship (Credit: Cover Images)

In 2007, William and Kate had briefly split, leaving the Queen disappointed.

But not long after, the pair were spotted kissing at an army party at barracks at Bovington, Dorset.

In 2010, the couple then announced their engagement and they married in April 2011.

They have now been married for almost 12 years and have three children together Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

ED! has contacted reps for Kate for comment.

