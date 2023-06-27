Prince William’s new project to end homelessness branded ‘hypocritical nonsense’

A new project started by Prince William to help the homeless has been slammed as “hypocritical nonsense”.

The Prince of Wales recently launched a new project to aid the 300,000 people who currently experience homelessness in the UK.

Prince William recently announced a homelessness project (Credit: Splash News)

Homewards is a five-year scheme that will soon be introduced in six UK towns and cities. Community organisations will work together with individuals to try to find local solutions to homelessness.

William recognised that his first project since becoming Prince of Wales is a “big task”, but nevertheless expressed high hopes.

He said: “I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality.”

Prince’s homeless project receives mixed reactions

The Prince’s homelessness scheme has been met with mixed reactions.

One of the UK’s most senior fire officers, Sabrina Hatton-Cohen, who has experienced homelessness herself, was full of praise for Prince William.

Prince William spoke about visiting a homeless shelter with his mother when he was 11 (Credit: YouTube)

She told Sky News: “I’ve been really impressed by the prince’s personal investment and the way he’s acknowledged the human side of homelessness, and the way he wants to take a person-centric approach.”

She also added that William, who visited homeless charities with his mother as a child, understands the key issues. “It’s not just about giving somebody a house,” she said. “This is about the rest of the challenges that come with surviving homelessness, and what we can do to make sure that people have the best chance of not just surviving but thriving afterwards.”

Prince William slammed for homelessness scheme

However, others have been more sceptical.

This kind of thing is hypocritical nonsense.

Republic’s chief executive officer, Graham Smith, has been far from optimistic about the difference William’s initiative will make.

“Homelessness is the result of government policy and lack of investment, it isn’t something that can be resolved by charity or royal patronage,” he told Sky News.

Now Republic has put out a further statement via Twitter, branding the project “hypocritical nonsense”. The anti-monarchist group made the point that the Prince himself is now one of the UK’s biggest landlords.

William takes an income of £22m+ from the Duchy of Cornwall, a state asset. The Duchy avoids paying taxes, as does his dad. The royals spend hundreds of millions a year on themselves. Until they sort that out this kind of thing is hypocritical nonsense.https://t.co/fV5pAUnaX3 — Republic (@RepublicStaff) June 26, 2023

“William takes an income of £22m+ from the Duchy of Cornwall,” it claimed. “The Duchy avoids paying taxes, as does his dad. The royals spend hundreds of millions a year on themselves.”

The unsubstantiated statement finished up by saying: “Until they sort that out this kind of thing is hypocritical nonsense.”

The comments on the post soon poured in. One said: “Maybe he could turn one of his many properties into a shelter?” Another added: ” It is good that he is highlighting a problem but he isn’t going to solve the problem, nothing like – it will be a tiny sticking plaster.” A third said: “Virtue signalling.”

Others, meanwhile, branded it a “PR exercise” ahead of becoming King.

