Meghan Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to fight back against the humiliating slew of attacks she’s received recently, a source claims.

The royal has been on the receiving end of a barrage of abuse and mockery recently following the collapse of her Spotify deal.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex set to fight back?

It’s been a tough few weeks PR-wise for the Duchess of Sussex. Last month, Spotify and the Sussexes ended their £18m deal. Meghan only contributed just 12 episodes of her podcast, Archetypes, before the deal collapsed.

In the wake of the deal collapsing, Meghan and Harry have been subject to brutal mocking. One Spotify executive branded the couple “grifters”, whilst a huge Hollywood agent suggested Meghan doesn’t have “any kind of talent”.

However, whilst being reportedly “devastated” by the public attacks, the 41-year-old is set to fight back, according to a source.

“This latest slew of attacks they’ve had to withstand in the wake of not being deemed relevant or hard working…it all just stings and it’s genuinely humiliating to be dealing with it all in public,” the source told Closer.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to go on the attack

The source then continued. “But the thinking on Meghan’s part is that they owe it to themselves to fight back and make a success of things, however much that costs and however challenging it may be in some cases. She’s told her team that her plan simply can’t fail,” they said.

The source then went on. “One option that has been put to Meghan and Harry is that they sit back for a year or so and invest their money to retain their financial security. But this isn’t in Meghan’s vocabulary and, instead, she feels the best revenge is to come out on top and prove the haters wrong in a spectacular style. She feels she’s been backed into a corner – her next move will be explosive to say the least,” they said.

ED! has contacted the Sussexes reps for comment.

Meghan and Kate bridesmaid squabble just the ‘tip of the iceberg’

Back in 2021, during an interview with Oprah, Meghan revealed that Kate Middleton had made her cry. “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses. It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers,” she said.

However, according to royal author Tessa Dunlop, tensions ran a lot deeper between the royal duo.

“It turned out that the bridesmaid squabble was just the tip of the iceberg,” she told The Mirror. “Kate clearly saw Meghan as a Hollywood disrupter trying to bring down the institution that the Princess of Wales has staked her entire identity on,” she then continued.

“Kate, one day our future Queen, knows how to play the long game. Quiet, canny and considered, Harry and Meghan have discovered their sister-in-law has a ruthless streak,” she added.

