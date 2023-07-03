Princess Kate / Meghan Markle
Princess Kate’s Wimbledon appearance with Meghan which showed ‘seriously fractured’ relationship

Their appearance took place just months before Megxit

Princess Kate and Meghan‘s appearance at Wimbledon in 2019 showed signs that their relationship was “seriously fractured”.

Royal expert Daniela Esler made the shock claims at the time – just months before Harry and Meghan quit royal life and moved to the US.

Princess Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon
Kate and Meghan appeared at Wimbledon together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate and Meghan appearance at Wimbledon showed signs of ‘seriously fractured’

Back in the summer of 2019, Kate and Meghan made headlines as they appeared at Wimbledon together. Their appearance at the tennis tournament came amid rumours of a rift.

Writing for the New Zealand Herald at the time, royal expert Daniela Esler claimed that Meghan and Kate’s relationship appeared “seriously fractured” at Wimbledon.

Kate and Meghan fronted up to Wimbledon together, with Pippa Middleton in tow,” she wrote.

“With the eyes of centre court, the UK press and live TV cameras on them, both women smiled and chatted like jolly good chums. The difference between their off and on-duty demeanour could not have been more marked,” she then said.

“Kate and Meghan would have known there would be cameras there and the lenses would be trained on them. The fact they did not seem to feel the need to put on a cheery, chummy spectacle of sorts would suggest things had already fractured seriously behind the scenes,” she then added.

Meghan Markle
Meghan ‘never wanted to be part of the Royal Family’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan ‘never wanted to be accepted by Royal Family’

Meanwhile, it has recently been claimed that Meghan never wanted to be accepted by the Royal Family. A royal correspondent has claimed that if Meghan “had been more willing to adapt herself”, things could have been a lot different.

Valentine Low made the claim in his book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. “Some of those who worked with Meghan argue that she never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family. That might be true,” he alleged.

“But if the institution had tried harder, and if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets,” he then said.

King Charles waving
Charles is ‘close’ with Kate (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Kate and King Charles’ bond revealed

In other news, Princess Kate is believed to share a close relationship with her father-in-law, King Charles.

“She has a close relationship with her father-in-law,” Royal expert Katie Nicholls told OK! magazine earlier this year. “There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect and I know that Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family,” she then continued.

“He absolutely recognises and appreciates what she brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King,” she then said.

“It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year,” she then continued.

Duchesses Kate and Meghan shine at Wimbledon women's final

