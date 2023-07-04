Bridesmaid ‘squabble’ just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as Kate feared Meghan would ‘bring down the institution’

Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales made news headlines when it was alleged the pair became embroiled in a “squabble” over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

Charlotte acted as bridesmaid when Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018. However, in her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan claimed that Kate made her cry in the run up to the wedding after a row about Charlotte’s outfit.

Speaking to the chat show host, Meghan said: “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses. It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings. She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers.”

However, it seems that the “rift” didn’t end there, with one expert now describing the “squabble” as “just the tip of the iceberg” of the alleged issues between the women…

Meghan Markle claimed that the Princess of Wales made her cry ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: ‘Bridesmaid squabble tip of the iceberg’

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert and author Tessa Dunlop claimed that tensions run a lot deeper between Meghan and Kate.

“It turned out that the bridesmaid squabble was just the tip of the iceberg,” Tessa claimed.

Kate speaks the same cultural language as the royal household she works alongside.

Tessa pointed out that the two women are very different. Kate had years of “training for the institution of monarchy”. She was “raised in some of Britain’s finest public schools and dated William for nearly a decade”.

She added: “Kate speaks the same cultural language as the royal household she works alongside.” However, Tessa noted that Meghan’s background was very different and “in stark contrast” to Kate’s. She added that she came from “sharp-elbowed Hollywood, where ambition and celebrity went hand in hand”.

Tessa went as far as to allege that the “only thing” the women had in common was the “royal family they married in to”.

Kate has a ‘ruthless streak’, according to one royal expert (Credit: Splash News)

Kate ‘always destined for top job’

However, no matter how much Meghan shone, Tessa speculated that Kate was “always destined for the top job”. She added that the Princess of Wales “knows how to play the long game”. Tessa also alleged that Kate has “a ruthless streak”.

She claimed: “Kate clearly saw Meghan as a Hollywood disrupter trying to bring down the institution that the Princess of Wales has staked her entire identity on. Kate, one day our future Queen, knows how to play the long game. Quiet, canny and considered, Harry and Meghan have discovered their sister-in-law has a ruthless streak.”

Tessa then added it was an “essential ingredient for any royal incomer who plans to stay the course”.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

