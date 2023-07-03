William and Kate tipped to ‘rock the boat’ when they become King and Queen: ‘Things might be different’

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have been tipped to “rock the boat” when they eventually become King and Queen.

Following the late Queen’s death in September 2022, her eldest son Charles became King. His wife, Camilla, became Queen Consort and now goes by the title Queen Camilla.

Kate and William also received a title change and are now the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Could William and Kate ‘rock the boat’ when they become King and Queen? (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate news

William is next in line to the throne, meaning Kate will then become the Queen Consort. According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the couple may do things differently when they become King and Queen.

Things might be different when William and Catherine are on the throne.

Jennie told OK! Magazine: “This is the time of year, when ‘the season’ has really swung into action starting with the Chelsea Flower Show, then the Derby, Trooping the Colour, the Garter ceremony, and then, of course, Royal Ascot.

“If they were going to break with tradition, then this was the year that the King and Queen would presumably have done so. Although Charles is less keen on the races, Camilla loves her horses and adores the thrill of the racecourse.”

“Things could be different” when the couple become King and Queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles and Camilla latest

Jennie went on to claim that Charles and Camilla attending the Royal Ascot wasn’t just “a tribute to the late Queen or a way of keeping her legacy going, I think it is simply a well honed part of the structure of the royal year”.

She added: “I don’t think that Charles and Camilla are going to do much to upset that particular bandwagon or rock the boat. Things might be different when William and Catherine are on the throne but for now we can all watch the King and Queen cheering or grimacing as their horses do their best to make it past the winning post at Royal Ascot.”

Earlier in the year, shortly after King Charles’ coronation, reports claimed that William and Kate were risking tension between themselves and the monarch over the royal family.

Kate will become the Queen Consort when William is King (Credit: Cover Images)

Reports alleged there could be tension between the couple and the King over the way they should represent the royal family. Writing in the Telegraph, Gordon Rayner discussed the future of the monarchy and said: “The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses, but there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the royal family.”

Many experts predict William and Kate will bring a more modern approach to the monarchy when he becomes King.

