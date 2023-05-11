Prince William and wife Kate have received a warning that they could spark “tension” with King Charles III amid claims they’re “very keen to do things their own way”.

The royal family came together to celebrate King Charles’ coronation on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey. However, several nations, including the Caribbean island of St Nevis and St Kitts, have suggested they could be better off without him as their King.

A large part of William and Kate’s public image involves them connecting and communicating with the younger generation. However, it’s now been alleged that there could potentially be some friction between the couple and King Charles over the way they should represent the royal family.

It could start to get tense between Prince William, Kate with King Charles, some have speculated (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Kate news: ‘Tension’ over how best to represent royal family?

Writing in the Telegraph, Gordon Rayner discussed the future of the monarchy and said: “The Waleses can feel rightly pleased with their thoroughly modern approach to appealing to the masses, but there could yet be tension between them and the King over some of the more traditional ways of representing the royal family.”

Rayner also mentioned that William and Kate do not wish to spend time away from their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for too long either. Rayner continued: “Nor are they willing to commit at this stage to doing the same number of foreign tours that the King has been used to carrying out.”

He added: “One royal source said there was no ‘tick box’ method of determining overseas visits and that the couple will not necessarily follow the ‘template’ set down by the King but are ‘very keen to do things their own way’.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton don’t want to be away from their kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Their children were reportedly to blame for being late to the Kings’ coronation

Over 2,000 guests attended King Charles’ coronation over the weekend and were reportedly arriving two hours before it commenced.

According to Harper’s Bazaar’s royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children were the reason for their late arrival.

Fortunately, that didn’t impact the day too much. “The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly,” he said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly late to coronation because of the kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William will attend the FA Cup this weekend

It has been confirmed by Kensington Palace that the Prince of Wales will be attending the FA Cup Final this weekend on Saturday (May 14).

The event, which will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, will see Prince William, who is the President of the FA, present the winners with the trophy. The match is between Chelsea and Manchester United.

As reported, the Prince of Wales didn’t receive the warmest welcome last year when attending the Men’s Final between Liverpool and Chelsea. When greeting players before kick-off, he faced negative gestures from the crowd.

