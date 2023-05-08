Impressed royal fans all saying same thing about Prince and Princess of Wales after coronation weekend

Fans are all saying the same thing to the Prince and Princess of Wales after the historical coronation weekend.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned during Saturday’s (May 6) coronation.

Celebrations also continued on Sunday at the Coronation Concert, which saw many stars perform live on stage in front of the royals.

Fans plea to Prince and Princess of Wales

Taking to their official Instagram page, a compilation video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s coronation concert moments was made.

The clip looked great as the couple and their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, can be seen walking in slow motion.

Under the post, the caption read: “A night to remember at the #CoronationConcert.”

Fan reaction to the video

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team was hailed by fans (Credit: Splash News)

Thanks to the high-quality clip, many fans couldn’t help but gush about the couple’s social media team.

One person said: “Ok ok ok .. please whoever is handling social media… PLEASE KEEP DOING SO!! These have been the best ever!!”

A second wrote: “The new social media team is on point!!! Great job.”

“KP social media team is doing a great job,” another added.

A fourth user said: “Thank you!!! Social Media team knocking it out of the park. Very beautiful speech tonight!”

And a fifth wrote: “Your social media team is CRUSHING it this weekend.”

Many stars including Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Katie Perry, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs took to the stage at the Coronation Concert. King Charles was also seen dancing to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long.

Prince William speech

King Charles was officially crowned at his coronation on Saturday (May 6) Credit: Splash News

Following Lionel’s performance, Prince William joked that his speech hopefully wouldn’t go “all night long”.

He then said: “As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.

“And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a very proud mother.”

He continued: “My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve.

“Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you. Your service inspires us all, and tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. God save the King!”

Although Prince Harry wasn’t present for the coronation concert, he did attend his father’s coronation on Saturday (May 6). He then returned to the US soon after due to it being his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Meghan Markle remained in California with Prince Archie and their daughter Princess Lilibet.

