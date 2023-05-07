Princess Kate makes touching gesture to tearful little girl during surprise Windsor visit with William

Prince William and Princess Kate have made a surprise visit in Windsor ahead of the coronation concert.

The celebratory concert for the new King will take place this evening (May 7) in the grounds of Windsor Castle. It will feature performances from acts such as Take That, Olly Murs and Katy Perry. There will also be a special Coronation Choir, representing different musical communities across the country.

The coronation concert will take place at Windsor Castle tonight (Credit: Splash News)

In anticipation of the event, many have gathered in Windsor for a Coronation Big Lunch (a nationwide initiative to bring communities together to celebrate the coronation).

The revellers were in for a treat today when they received a royal visit. Prince William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, came out to surprise them!

William and Kate visit Windsor

It’s been a busy few days for Prince William and Princess Kate. Of course yesterday (May 6) was King Charles III‘s coronation, where they not only played an important role themselves, but also had to supervise their three young children.

William and Kate must be tired out after yesterday! (Credit: Splash News)

Nevertheless, William and Kate still found time to surprise royal fans today with an appearance in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have surprised royal fans in Windsor with a walkabout William and Kate made the unannounced appearance ahead of tonight’s star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castlehttps://t.co/l3jzSERrUG pic.twitter.com/LpqE2z40y7 — ITV News (@itvnews) May 7, 2023

William and Kate greeted royal fans and posed for selfies at the Windsor Long Walk in Windsor Great Park.

They were dressed a little more casually than we saw them in Westminster Abbey yesterday, but only a little. William was looking dapper in a suit and Kate was gorgeous as always in a pale blue blazer. The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked visitors for their support throughout the weekend and accepted gifts.

Kate also shared an emotional moment with a little girl. The princess spotted a little girl sobbing during the visit. According to reports, Kate asked her: “Do you want a hug?” The overwhelmed girl replied: “Yes.”

William and Kate surprised royal fans yet again today (Credit: ITV)

It is not even the first walkabout this week for William and Kate. On Friday, the day before the coronation, the couple went along with King Charles to greet the crowds on The Mall.

We sent our warmest good wishes to each one of you…at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.

Other senior royals have also been making an appearance at street parties across the country this weekend. Princess Anne has travelled to Swindon today to take part in their festivities. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are also attending a Coronation Big Lunch street party in Cranleigh, Surrey.

The newly-crowned King and Queen Consort sent out good wishes to those celebrating today. In a post on the offical royal family Instagram account they said: “We sent our warmest good wishes to each one of you…at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone.”

