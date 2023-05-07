Everything you need to know about the Coronation Concert: Who’s performing, who’s attending and how to watch

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony took place on Saturday as thousands stepped out to watch the historic event. Tonight the much-anticipated coronation concert will take place.

An impressive line-up of stars are set to serenade the new king from Windsor Castle. But when is it happening? Who will be performing? Most importantly: how can you watch it? Read on to get the complete low-down!

When is the coronation concert?

The coronation concert will be happening tonight, Sunday May 7. It will begin at 8pm.

The concert takes place at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews)

How can you watch the concert?

Not one of the lucky people to get tickets in the ballot? Not to worry, the royal gig will be broadcast live across the BBC channels: BBC1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio2 and BBC Sounds.

Who is performing at the coronation concert?

The King has a motley crew of performers signed up for his coronation, there’ll definitely be something for everyone.

Take That will be making an appearance with three of its original members: Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Unfortunately, Robbie reportedly declined his invitation.

Take That will be amongst those performing at the coronation concert (Credit: Splash News)

Pop icon Katy Perry will also be taking to the stage. She told the BBC she’s hoping to “shine a light” on the work of the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles that she is an ambassador for.

Katy Perry will also be performing at the concert in May (Credit: SplashNews)

What will happen?

Internationally-acclaimed Lionel Richie has also been asked to perform. He has said it will be an “honour” to play his part in the “once-in-a-lifestime event”.

The concert – hosted by Hugh Bonneville – will also feature a performance from operatic legends Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel. Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs and Paloma Faith will also perform.

A special Coronation Choir, a collaboration of different musical communities across the UK, from the Portishead RNLI sea shanty choir to amateur reggae groups, will also come together to serenade the king.

Let’s see if they produce something as iconic as the Commonwealth Band’s “Sing” from the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert, which we still have stuck in our head a decade later!

Meanwhile, pre-recorded video sketches from Top Gun star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones will also feature.

The King’s coronation ceremony took place on Saturday May 6 (Credit: BBC)

Who will be attending?

The concert will of course be attended by the freshly-crowned King and Queen Camilla themselves.They’ll be joined by other senior members of the royal family such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

There’s a chance we might also see an appearance from the royal children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were, after all, in attendance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, as were Savannah and Isla Phillips.

The Coronation Concert airs tonight from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

