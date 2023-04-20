Princess Charlotte’s ‘adorable role’ at coronation involving Prince Louis

Princess Charlotte will reportedly take on a sweet role – and important job – at King Charles III’s coronation.

Royal fans are keen to know what role the King’s grandchildren will be playing at his coronation on May 6. Prince William and Kate’s eldest son Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, has already been announced as a Page of Honour to the King.

People are keen to know what role the royal children will play at the coronation (Credit: SplashNews)

This will involve helping to carry the monarch’s robes. George will perform this role alongside three sons of the King’s friends – Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

However, questions are still being asked over whether Charlotte and Prince Louis will also have a role to play on the big day. Royal expert Jennie Bond recently shared her thoughts on the matter. She believes Princess Charlotte may be tasked with her own adorable job.

Princess Charlotte’s role at coronation?

In an interview with OK!, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed the quiet role Charlotte has already been playing at royal engagments.

“I think she is very much the big sister,” said Jennie, recalling the many times we have seen Charlotte checking up on her two brothers while out in public.

I think she is very much the big sister.

Louis has caused great amusement with his behaviour during several public engagements but Charlotte has often kept him in line. Memorably, she put a stop to his frantic waving in the carriage during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

Charlotte was seen keeping a check on her cheeky brother during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews)

Later on, she appeared to correct older brother George’s posture on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the National Anthem. Most recently, during the Easter Sunday service, many people commented on the way Charlotte kept a watchful eye on her brothers.

These adorable actions have earned Charlotte, who will turn eight on May 2, a great deal of praise. Many royal fans have even likened William and Kate’s daughter to “a young Princess Anne”.

What role will Princess Charlotte play at the coronation?

Jennie said that she imagines Charlotte might play a similar role at the upcoming coronation. King Charles III’s coronation will be the first in the UK in over 70 years.

“Maybe Catherine will have had a little quiet word with her daughter about keeping an eye on Prince Louis during the service,” she suggested.

Princess Charlotte has been compared to a young Princess Anne (Credit: SplashNews)

Jennie also continued: “Charlotte is a confident young girl and I think she will take it upon herself to make sure that Louis, as as best as she can, is kept in check.” Sadly, the King’s other grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending the coronation with their father Prince Harry.

Instead, they’ll remain in California with mum Meghan Markle.

Read more: Princess Charlotte’s ‘school nickname’ that perfectly suits her ‘feisty’ personality

Are you a fan of Princess Charlotte? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.