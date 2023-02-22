Princess Charlotte’s ‘school nickname’ that perfectly suits her ‘feisty’ personality

Princess Charlotte of Wales reportedly has school nickname which has been revealed, according to a royal expert.

The only daughter of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, was reportedly given the nickname ‘Warrior Princess’, during her time at Willcocks Nursery School.

Princess Charlotte pictured with her brothers and mother, Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Charlotte of Wales’ school nickname

According to Express, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: “Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy.

“She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality. I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her.”

The seven-year-old is said to have also been called ‘Mignonette’ by her father and ‘Lottie’ by her mother.

Back when Charlotte was two-years-old, People Magazine reported that Kate had said she was growing fast and was in charge.

Princess Charlotte with Prince George and Kate Middleton (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte’s personality

Samantha Burge, wife of Warrant Officer Class 2 Chris Burge, told the publication: “She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge.

“We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat.”

She added: “[She said] they are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte.”

Princess Charlotte is the younger sister to her elder brother Prince George, nine, and the older sister to her younger brother Prince Louis, four.

Certainly a leader, last September, the Princess was spotted at her great-grandmother’s funeral telling Prince George to bow, as the Queen’s coffin went past.

During the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June 2022, she was also seen correcting her younger brother’s posture.

The royal expert said that Princess Charlotte is the “most outspoken” of her siblings and has “got a huge personality”. She’s also reportedly “cheeky like William, who was an outgoing little boy who knew his mind”.

